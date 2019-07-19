Wiley Roots to Release 8 Limited-Edition Releases for 6th Anniversary

GREELEY, Colo. — Wiley Roots Brewing Company is celebrating their Six Year Anniversary on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 19-21, with a weekend of live entertainment, patio games, limited beer releases, food trucks, and a special frozen Slush variant voted on by customers online.

Starting on Friday at 12 p.m.@wileyroots, Wiley Roots will kick off their anniversary party with a preview release of Nelson Sauvin Funk Yo Couch available on draft only. Funk Yo Couch is the brewery’s award winning Mixed Culture Brett Saison series that is released once per year. The brewery is not releasing cans yet, because they are naturally carbonating, but wanted to offer a sneak-peek while fans wait for the beer to be released in 16 oz four-packs.

Wiley Roots will also be releasing seven limited anniversary beers only available from the brewery’s Greeley taproom: Cherry Limeade, a Sour Ale with puréed Cherries and Lime; Mojito Slush, a Sour Ale with Mint and puréed Lime, Rosé Slush, a Sour Ale with Malbec, Riesling, and Grenache Wine Grapes; Swatches: Desert Coral, an East Coast IPA with Lemon Drop, Amarillo, and Ekuanot hops; Raspberry & Rhubarb County Fair Cobbler, a Milkshake Sour IPA with puréed Raspberries and Rhubarb, Graham Cracker, Cinnamon, Vanilla, and Lactose dry hopped with Vic Secret and Lemon Drop hops; Frozen Rosé Slush; and Frozen Anniversary Slush, a Sour Ale with puréed Blackberries and Limes. Both frozen beers will be served from Wiley Root’s famous slushy machines and are only available on site.

Wiley Roots will have a full tap list along with other limited releases, including cellar releases. All beers will be available first come, first served. Customers who want cans to-go and the opportunity to try the anniversary beers are encouraged to show up early on Friday when doors open. Cans, bottles, and beers on site are not guaranteed to be available all weekend.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.