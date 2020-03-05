Wiley Roots Releases 4 New Hoppy Beers

GREELEY, Colo. — Wiley Roots Brewing Company has announced that the brewery will release four hoppy beers this weekend, including two brand new beers.

Starting March 6, 2020 at 12pm, Wiley Roots will release their flagship Unfiltered American IPA, a new orange chocolate Berliner Weisse that combines tart citrus notes from Citra hops with decadent chocolate, a Milkshake Sour IPA that tastes just like key lime pie, and a new East Coast IPA that showcases grapefruit forward Mosaic and Nugget hops. While most people think of hoppy beers as bitter, Wiley Roots uses hops to balance sweet and sour aspects of their beers as well.

Key Lime County Fair Cobbler is a Milkshake Sour IPA with Key Lime purée, Graham Cracker, Cinnamon, Vanilla, and Milk Sugar dry hopped with Mandarina Bavaria and Lemon Drop hops. By using these fruity hops, the brewery is able to strike a balance between sweet, sour, and bitter, creating an incredibly unique beer that sounds strange, but tastes just like a baked key lime pie. Orange Chocolate Tart is another beer that uses hops to balance sweet and sour flavors, which uses orange forward Citra hops to create citrus flavors and aromas that compliment the sweet dark chocolate and moderately tart base sour ale recipe. Wiley Roots will also release Swatches: Glacier Valley, an East Coast IPA with Mosaic and Nugget hops. This beer is incredibly soft with an old school dank character from Nugget hops, that contributes pithy grapefruit notes that plays so well notes of ripe mango, wild blueberries, and fresh squeezed oranges with lemon from Mosaic hops. If that wasn’t enough, the brewery is releasing a fresh batch of Wiley IPA, their staple Unfiltered American IPA with old school roots. Wiley IPA is brewed with Cascade, Columbus, and Tomahawk combined with a blend of new school hop characteristics from Simcoe, Amarillo, and Zeus. It balances a pillowy mouthfeel made famous by East Coast IPAs with a semi-dry West Coast hop resin flavor that is not sweet or bitter, but perfectly balanced.

All four beers will be available on site and to-go the entire weekend.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.