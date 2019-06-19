Wiley Roots Announces Weldwerks Invitational Release and Lineup

GREELEY, Colo. — Wiley Roots Brewing Company is joining WeldWerks Brewing Company next weekend to celebrate the second annual WeldWerks Invitational Festival with a beer release on Friday and two exclusive beers available only during the festival on Saturday. On Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12 p.m., Wiley Roots will kick off the weekend with the release of Sangria Slush, Swatches: National Grasslands, Wooden Spoon & Whisk: Double Fudge Chocolate Brownie on site with limited cans to-go. The brewery will also have two on site only Slush variant available from their slushie machine: Frozen Sangria Slush and Frozen Vanilla Cherry Limeade Slush. On Saturday, Wiley Roots will preview Vanilla Anonym, an Imperial Stout aged for 16 months in Breckenridge Bourbon barrels with Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Beans.

Sangria Slush starts as a kettle sour that uses a unique process to create a moderately-acidic base which allows the Wiley Roots to add fruit and spices to the beer without becoming overly sour. By adding oranges and lemons, the brewery balanced the sweet Pinot Noir grape must while adding a fruity citrus character with an additional layer of dark fruit complexity contributed from Syrah grape must.

Swatches: National Grasslands builds upon the brewery’s new East Coast IPA recipe with Mosaic and Cascade hops, to create a rich fruit-forward IPA that is bursting with blueberry, peach, grapefruit and tropical fruit notes with a big dank resin undertone. This is the second release in the Swatches series, which uses all whirlpool and dry hop additions, to create an IPA with full hop flavor and aroma with minimal bitterness that finishes creamy but not sweet.

Wooden Spoon & Whisk: Double Fudge Chocolate Brownie is the first release in the brewery’s new vicious Imperial Stout series that uses a thick, non-barrel aged, high alcohol, high gravity malt base for decadent baking ingredients. This beer starts with a double-mash and an eight hour boil to create an incredibly thick base. After fermentation, Wiley Roots added dark chocolate, cacao nibs, and vanilla to the recipe to create the flavor of liquid chocolate fudge brownies. Wooden Spoon & Whisk: Double Fudge Chocolate Brownie is sure to satisfy the chocoholic deep down inside.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.