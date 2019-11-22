Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha Partners with Nackard Bottling Co.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. – WILD TONIC Jun Kombucha has partnered with Nackard Bottling Co. to expand distribution of their locally made premium Classic Jun Kombucha throughout Northern Arizona starting mid-November 2019.

“We are so thrilled to work with Nackard!’ said Holly Lyman, founder of WILD TONIC. “With their deeps roots in Northern Arizona, we couldn’t dream of a better company to partner with to expand our market presence and make WILD TONIC available to more customers in Northern Arizona.”

Founded in 1943, Nackard Bottling Co. provides the top name-brand soft drinks, energy drinks, teas, and bottled water. Headquartered in Flagstaff, the company operates throughout Northern Arizona, with additional locations in Prescott, Show Low, Globe, and Page. The Nackard Companies has built a reputation on excellent service, their hometown approach to knowing the customers, and community involvement. While Nackard will distribute WILD TONIC’s Classic Jun Kombucha, their sister company, Legacy Beverage, will continue to provide Northern Arizona with WILD TONIC’s 5.6% and 7.6% ABV Hard Jun Kombucha.

“Holly and her team have built a fantastic brand, and we couldn’t be happier to add WILD TONIC to our portfolio. With both companies calling Northern Arizona home, the partnership is a perfect match,” said Palmer Nackard, Vice President of The Nackard Companies.

WILD TONIC® is a passionately crafted brew made by a fermentation of organic tea, honey, and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). Each bottle contains 1 billion+ probiotics at the time of production and has zero gluten, added sulfites or artificial flavorings. Jun differs from its traditional Kombucha cousins which are made with cane sugar, known to produce a more sour profile – while Jun presents a palate-pleasing, smooth effervescence. Fans and skeptics will find they can enjoy a milder tasting kombucha due to the use of organic honey in Jun.

A woman-owned company based in Cottonwood, Arizona, WILD TONIC® aims to generate a farm-to-bottle experience by infusing their Jun Kombucha with organic fruits, herbs and botanicals, many of which are grown locally in the majestic red rocks of Sedona, Arizona. WILD TONIC is an environmentally friendly, ‘better for you’ beverage that you can feel good about drinking!

Distributed since 2015, WILD TONIC® has been featured in publications such as Forbes, The Food Network, Sunset Magazine, The Washington Post, Food & Beverage Magazine and PopSugar. The Jun brewery holds prestigious industry awards such as Beverage Industry Magazine’s ‘Innovative Product of the Year 2017’, and is the winner of Gold Medals at the Great International Beer, Cider, Mead and Sake Competition and the Proof Awards by Food & Beverage Magazine. As a premium beverage, WILD TONIC can be found at esteemed resorts and restaurants across the country including L’Auberge de Sedona, The Palazzo Las Vegas, Four Seasons, Canyon Ranch and Emeril Lagasse’s Restaurants.