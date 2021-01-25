Wild State Cider and Fair State Brewing Cooperative Collaborate on Ruby Cider

DULUTH, Minn. — Wild State Cider has paired with Fair State Brewing to release a winter seasonal Grapefruit hopped cider. Ruby is the result of a socially distant collaboration between head cidermaker Andrew Price and founding brewer Niko Tonks. “It’s not easy to spend a lot of time in close contact with others right now, so a little creativity and UPS was all we needed” says Price.

Tonks experimented with the Ruby Red grapefruit blend shipped by Wild State and selected Sultana hops to pair with this winter fruit. Otherwise known as Denali hops, Tonks noted “Sultana hops are a great fit for this cider, they bring out ripe pineapple notes with a very low dankness that compliments the grapefruit best.” Fair State also features Sultana hops in their Pahlay beer.

Wild State and Fair State make great partners because of their mutual commitment to giving back. “Wild State started with a vision for a business that stands for something bigger than the products they make. We honor that commitment as members of 1% For The Planet donating 1% of annual sales to nonprofits celebrating and protecting wild places.” says co-founder Adam Ruhland. Fair State also partners with nonprofits monthly through their Fair State Cooperates initiative, donating 10% of crowler sales to these organizations.

Minnesota, already recognized for its craft beer culture, has seen an increase in craft cidery startups in the past several years. Wild State believes collaborations like this are important to the growth of the cider industry as more consumers are exposed to cider in ways that may seem

unexpected. This is in comparison to their existing perceptions on a beverage with deep roots in American history. “It’s not uncommon for customers new to Wild State to say that our products aren’t like what they’ve had before, and they like it” co-founder Ruhland goes on to say.

This semi-dry cider packs a great hop aroma, bright citrus, fresh pineapple, tart grapefruit and a subtle hint of pine. All Wild State Ciders are free from concentrates, added sugar, and sorbates.

The cider will be rolled out in 4-packs in the Wild State taproom, online, and statewide in Minnesota and in NW Wisconsin starting January 28. Find where Wild State is sold here.

About Wild State Cider :

Since 2019, Wild State Cider has quickly grown to be one of Minnesota’s largest producers of hard cider, focused on natural ciders without added sugar, concentrates, or sorbates. Wild State’s ciders are drier, balanced, and varied to meet the expectations of the modern cider drinker. In 2020 WIld State joined 1% For The Planet and has committed 1% of annual sales to nonprofits supporting the celebration and preservation of wild places.

About Fair State Brewing Cooperative :

In 2014, Fair State Co-op became the first cooperatively-owned brewery in Minnesota, and the third in the country. The cooperative’s membership is currently over 1,500 and growing every day. Fair State operates a 40,000 square foot production facility in St. Paul. At their original Northeast Minneapolis brewery, they continue to brew innovative small-batch beers that feature hard-to-source and local ingredients. The co-op is committed to giving back through Fair State Cooperates, which works with selected nonprofits to raise funds, awareness, and involvement.