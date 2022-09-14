Wild Leap Turns Five

LAGRANGE, Georgia – This Saturday, Wild Leap Craft Beverages turns five years old and will be throwing an epic event to celebrate. The event will consist of one-day-only beers, rare to-go beers, cocktails and slushies, live music and food trucks from across Georgia.

Since the brand’s inception five years ago, Wild Leap has expanded from a small-town brewery to a full craft beverage company with diverse offerings, such as spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails and a soon-to-open second taproom in Downtown Atlanta. With over 50 awards and recognitions since 2017, Wild Leap has earned highly-respected awards within the industry, including Beer Connoisseur’s Brewery of the Year, San Francisco World Spirits Competition and USA TODAY’s Best New Brewery. The fan-favorite beverages are now available at retailers throughout the Southeast with online orders available for shipment across the country.

“We are very appreciative of the outpouring support from our awesome fan base and hardworking team. We couldn’t have reached this level of success without our dedicated team members who have contributed to our fast growth over the years,” said Rob Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer of Wild Leap. “As we prepare for the opening of our Atlanta location, we feel the best way to celebrate this milestone is by throwing a massive party at our flagship location where it all started.”

Starting at 2 p.m., guests will enjoy live music from yacht rock band Bill Wickers Trio and funk-soul band Too Many Peachtree Streets. Food trucks from across the state will be serving all types of cuisines. The brewery will also offer limited-release bottles of Lone Buffalo Anniversary Stout, as well as many other to-go beer and cocktail options.

The following week after the event, Wild Leap will release two new specialty Birthday Month beers in all markets. The first is a bright, crispy traditional Czech-style Pilsner loaded with Czech Saaz hops. The second is the brewery’s first New Zealand Triple IPA featuring Riwaka and Nelson Sauvin hops. These beers will also be offered on draft in the taproom along with 6-pack cans to-go.

“We love this time of year when we can celebrate together with our friends, family and fans! We all work hard creating new beers and cocktails, and our anniversary party really lets us get creative and share some of our new ideas with our consumers. We are all looking forward to raising a glass for a big cheers to 5 years!” said Chris Elliott, Chief Brewing Officer. For more information regarding this event please visit Wild Leap’s Facebook event page.

About Wild Leap

Established in 2017, Wild Leap provides consumers with exceptional craft beverages that range from beer, spirits and cocktails. Founders Rob Goldstein and Anthony Rodriguez saw a gap in the alcoholic beverage market, so they created drinkable, approachable and high-quality products. Hailing from LaGrange, Georgia, Wild Leap will soon have a multi-level, 15,340 square-foot brewery, distillery and event destination in Atlanta’s Centennial Yards. Wild Leap can be found across the southeast including Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

For More Information:

https://wildleap.com/