Wild Leap to Release Three Years of Beers Anniversary Series

LAGRANGE, Ga.– This September marks three years of Wild Leap beers, but rather than celebrating opening day, the celebrations are all month long! For the first time in history, Wild Leap is releasing five beers in 16 oz. cans throughout September as a very special and exclusive Birthday Month Series, “Three Years of Beers.” Select releases will be available for distribution, as well as curbside pickup.

The releases in the “Three Years of Beers” Birthday Month Series will take place as follows:

Release 1 (9/1): “3rd Anniversary Triple IPA” – 10.5% ABV Wild Leap’s first Triple IPA—made with Citra, Belma and Amarillo Cryo hops Available for distribution and curbside pickup

Release 2 (9/5): “Year One: Double IPA” – 8.5% ABV Features the Wild Leap crew’s favorite hops from Year One: Citra, Mosaic, Loral Cryo and Galaxy Available for curbside pickup only

Release 3 (9/8): “Year Two: Quadruple Dry-Hopped IPA” – 7% ABV Features the Wild Leap crew’s favorite hops from Year Two: Nelson Sauvin, Denali, Lotus, Mosaic Cryo and Barbe Rouge Available for curbside pickup only

Release 4 (9/8): “Year Three: Quadruple Dry-Hopped IPA” – 7% ABV Features the Wild Leap crew’s favorite hops from Year Three: Cashmere, Belma, Strata, HBC 472 and Sabro Cryo Available for curbside pickup only

Release 5 (9/21): “Barrel Aged Cake & Ice Cream Stout” – 10% ABV A Vanilla Ice Cream Stout aged for one year in ASW Whiskey Barrels and blended with a special Wild Leap Birthday Cake Stout Available for distribution and curbside pickup



“The unwavering love and support we’ve been shown over the past three years is incredible,” says Wild Leap’s CEO and Co-Founder, Anthony Rodriguez. “Through all the unpredictabilities, the faith and confidence from our fans has allowed us to put everything we have into creating and doing what we love. We’ll forever be indebted to our supporters for taking what once felt like a lofty dream (and a wild leap) and making it into a reality.”

About Wild Leap

Voted America’s Best New Brewery of 2019 by USA Today, Wild Leap delights customers with innovative and approachable craft beer. With trademark IPAs and ales along with seasonal porters, stouts and Double IPAs, Wild Leap beers have become favorites around Georgia. With the launch of their signature craft vodka, Wild Leap is proving that when it comes to craft beverages, they’re raising the bar! For information on future releases, events and more, visit wildleap.com.

