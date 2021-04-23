Wild Leap to Open New Downtown Atlanta Destination

ATLANTA — Wild Leap Craft Beverages announces it will anchor Centennial Yards South, the first district nearing completion within CIM Group’s 50-acre Centennial Yards development. Centennial Yards South is a joint venture between CIM Group and Stream Realty Partners for the $100-million redevelopment of 99 and 125 Ted Turner Drive. Opening in Fall 2021, Wild Leap is bringing a 15,340-square-foot brewery, distillery and event destination to Downtown Atlanta.

Wild Leap will span across two levels at 125 Ted Turner Drive and include multiple bars, outdoor seating, lounge areas and event spaces. The main level opens onto the Canyon, a 740-foot-long pedestrian promenade located below street level between the buildings and viaduct that will offer dining, entertainment and other activations — bringing a unique and engaging experience to Downtown Atlanta.

“The spirit of Wild Leap is about following your passions, taking chances and doing what you love,” said Rob Goldstein, Co-founder of Wild Leap. “While we spent several years looking for the perfect opportunity to add a location in Atlanta, after learning about the size and scope of the Centennial Yards development in Downtown Atlanta, we immediately knew that we wanted to be a part of it.”

Centennial Yards South encompasses six of the total 50-acre Centennial Yards development, a $5-billion transformation of former railyards into an experiential and inclusive mixed-use community offering more than a dozen city blocks and reconnecting surrounding communities in Downtown Atlanta. It will be the largest mixed-use development of its kind in the Southeast.

“Centennial Yards South is just the tip of the iceberg for what’s in store for this incredible site, and we are thrilled to be a part of realizing that vision,” said Christopher Dean, senior vice president at Stream Realty. “By activating the good bones of these historic storefronts with a mix of vibrant retail and F&B offerings, we are aligning with the spirit of rejuvenation that is taking place across the Downtown district. Wild Leap is one of the first steps in the right direction, and we look forward to sharing more on our plans for the development.”

Centennial Yards South is anchored by the adaptive reuse of the early 20th century buildings that formerly housed the Norfolk Southern Railroad’s offices and freight depot, as well as the reconstruction of the adjacent Nelson Street Bridge. Once complete, Centennial Yards South will include 50,000 square feet of retail throughout two lower levels; 88,000 square feet of creative office space in 99 Ted Turner Drive, and 162 apartments in 125 Ted Turner Drive.

“Since we started the reimagination of this unique Atlanta landmark, we’ve been planning the incredible opportunities to enliven this space and create a hub that serves both the surrounding neighborhoods and transient traffic alike,” said Ben Reeves, senior vice president of Stream Realty. “Wild Leap initially captured our attention as incredible operators with a great brand, but we have continued to be impressed by their astonishing growth and innovative expansion into other categories, including spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. Their plans to make Wild Leap Atlanta a truly unique destination is a perfect fit for Centennial Yards South.”

Founded in LaGrange, Georgia by Rob Goldstein, Anthony Rodriguez and Chris Elliott in 2017, Wild Leap renovated a historic 1940s auto building into the city’s first brewery. They quickly emerged as a key cultural driver for the community through hosting various concerts, festivals and community events.

“Our hope for this new location is that it functions as touchdown space for the surrounding community,” said Anthony Rodriguez, co-founder of Wild Leap. “That sort of warm and welcoming environment was cultivated organically in LaGrange, and we know the Atlanta location will become known for emanating a similar atmosphere. As we plant roots in the neighborhood, we are excited to watch it grow with and around us.”

Located just a 10-minute walk to State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and three blocks from the Five Points MARTA Station, Wild Leap looks to be the epicenter of activity in the new Downtown development. Whether you work or live nearby, are coming into the city for a concert or sports game or visiting Atlanta from across the world, Wild Leap will be here to welcome you with a cold beverage and warm Southern hospitality.

For more information: https://www.wildleap.com/wild-leap-set-to-open-new-downtown-atlanta-taproom/