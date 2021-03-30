Wild Leap Releases Too Pure to be Pink 2021 in Honor of International’s Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, Wild Leap is announcing Too Pure to be Pink 2021 (8.5% ABV). This limited edition release features a hop blend that is hand-selected by members of the Pink Boots Society. Brewed and packed by the hardworking women of Wild Leap, Too Pure to be Pink 2021 is available today in select markets throughout the Southeast.

“In 2020, we fell in love with Pink Boots Society’s mission. We have so many outstanding women on our team at Wild Leap, that after creating the 2020 edition of Too Pure to be Pink, it was a no-brainer we had to bring it back in 2021 for International Women’s Day with a new selection of hops,” explains Rob Goldstein, Wild Leap’s CMO and Co-Founder.

Pink Boots Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of women in the beer industry, particularly in the craft beer industry, through education. For every pound of the Pink Boots hop blend sold through the Collaboration Brew Day Initiative, a minimum of three dollars is donated to the Pink Boots Society scholarship fund for women.

Too Pure to be Pink features the Pink Boots blend from YCH hops. Handpicked by members of the Pink Boots Society, the hop blend includes Cashmere, Ahtanum, Citra, Loral and Sabro brand hops for a complex, juicy DIPA. Too Pure to be Pink is unlike any other Wild Leap release.

Inspired by the Pink Ladies of the musical Grease, Wild Leap’s Too Pure to be Pink (8.5%) is available for purchase starting today in 12oz six packs with retailers throughout the Southeast and at the brewery.

For more information: https://www.wildleap.com/wild-leap-releases-too-pure-to-be-pink-2021-double-ipa-in-honor-of-internationals-womens-day/