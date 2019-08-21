Wild Leap Releases Rockweave Double IPA

LAGRANGE, Ga.– – Wild Leap is excited to announce the release of Rockweave Double IPA, brewed in commemoration of the Rockweave Music & Arts Festival taking place in LaGrange, Georgia October 4 – 5, 2019. Brewed with Centennial hops, this limited-edition double IPA will be available beginning August 19.

Rockweave Music & Arts Festival is a two-day festival featuring Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grouplove, Dawes, Moon Taxi and many other well-known bands from across the country. The festival features four stages with 21 artists who represent a wide variety of music genres.

Along with two days of incredible music and local food and drink, Rockweave is being produced with a cause. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales goes to support music and arts in local schools.

With the festival taking place just steps from the brewery, Wild Leap is playing an integral role in Rockweave’s inaugural year as the official craft beer sponsor and a host venue.

“We have dreamed of being part of a music festival since the day we opened,” shares Rob Goldstein, Wild Leap Co-Founder and CMO. “With the main stage located just behind the brewery, we felt it was only appropriate to brew a beer in honor of the occasion, one that could be easily identified with the festival.”

Rockweave Double IPA is the first Wild Leap beer brewed with Centennial hops for a beautiful flavor profile of grapefruit and pine.

“We chose to brew Rockweave with this classic American hop because of the smooth flavor profile it allows,” explains Chris Elliott, Head Brewer. “We wanted this to be a beer that a variety of people can enjoy and Centennial hops allows an approachable hop balance packed with citrus.”

Rockweave Double IPA is a limited edition beer and will only be around in anticipation of the festival. Be sure to purchase this commemorative brew while you can and snag tickets to Rockweave at rockweave.com.

For information about Wild Leap Brew Co., or to request samples for review, please reach out to media@wildleap.com.

For more information about Rockweave Music & Arts Festival and the full line up, please visit www.rockweave.com.