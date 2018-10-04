Wild Leap Partners with Taco Mac on Exclusive Craft Beer Series

ATLANTA, Ga. – After 39 years as the Southeast’s go-to sports bar and restaurant, Taco Mac is launching their first craft beer series, thanks to the founders of Wild Leap Brew Co. Beginning this fall, Wild Leap will unveil the ’79 Series exclusively for Taco Mac.

The first beer in the series, a cranberry cinnamon ale, will be available on draft at all 25 Taco Mac locations in Georgia and Wild Leap’s tap room starting Oct. 15. This refreshingly tart taste of fall flavors will be a nice seasonal accompaniment to Buffalo wings, baseball playoffs and football weekends. As an added bonus, October 15 is a double credit day for Taco Mac Brewniversity members.

“We are calling it the ’79 Series because that’s when the first Taco Mac opened,” said Wild Leap co-founder and CEO Anthony Rodriguez. “We want to honor that first location in Virginia-Highland and we want to honor the birth of craft beer culture in Atlanta.”

“As we approach our 40th anniversary, it’s a great time to reflect on our roots and the things we do best,” said Harold Martin, Jr., Taco Mac CEO. “We’ve always been about supporting the local craft beer community. By introducing this new craft beer series and joining forces with one of the most exciting new breweries in Georgia, we are going to kick things up a notch. We are honored that Wild Leap is working with us on this.”

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this long-term collaboration with such a storied brand as Taco Mac,” said Wild Leap co-founder Rob Goldstein. “They were one of the first to embrace Georgia’s craft beer scene, and they continue to advocate for the industry and educate their guests about craft beer each day. We can’t wait to share these beers with their customers.”

“The goal of this series is to create fun, unique beers that our guests will love,” said Ryan Blevins, Taco Mac beverage director. “The cranberry-cinnamon ale is a great fall beer. We look forward to adding a new selection every couple of months or so,” he added.

Both company stories revolve around friends taking a leap of faith to pursue their passions. The Taco Mac founders were driving from Buffalo to Florida, stopped in Atlanta and decided to stay. Similarly, a couple of friends from Atlanta decided to take a wild leap and follow their dreams to start a brewery in the perfectly Southern town of LaGrange, GA.

About Taco Mac

An Atlanta institution since 1979, Taco Mac offers over 100 beers on draft, the Southeast’s original Buffalo wings and 50+ HD TVs for enjoying all your favorite sporting events. Started by two friends from Buffalo, New York, Taco Mac now has 29 locations across Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. Taco Mac has been named the best sports bar in Atlanta by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jezebel and Groupon, and one of the five best sports bars in America by ESPN. Taco Mac is locally owned by managing partner Harold Martin, Jr., along with Michael Bodnar, John Michael Bodnar and Mike Tidwell of Fresh Hospitality. For more information, visit www.tacomac.com.

About Wild Leap Brew Co.

Formed by friends and innovators, Wild Leap Brew Co. is dedicated to delighting customers with approachable, easy-drinking and handcrafted beverages in an atmosphere that’s always easy-going and enjoyable. You could say, when it comes to beer, we’re raising the bar. For more information, please visit our website at www.wildleap.com.