Wild Leap Introduces GR8FRUT Double IPA to Summer Lineup

Wild Leap is introducing another “fruit-inspired” beer! GR8FRUT Double IPA (8.2% ABV) is a beer that features “grapefruit-forward” hop varieties such as Talus, Simcoe and Apollo. With all the flavor of the citrus fruit and no fruit juice added, it boasts flavor notes of tropical citrus and grapefruit. GR8FRUT is available today in 6-packs in select markets throughout the Southeast and at the LaGrange-based brewery.

“For GR8FRUT, we took our favorite Grapefruit-forward hops and combined them to create a double IPA that tastes just like Pink Grapefruit juice,” explains Chief Brewing Officer, Chris Elliott. “We have discovered that these hops have different elements of grapefruit flavors: some have notes of grapefruit rind and pith, while other hops like Talus have strong pink grapefruit juice flavors. The combination tastes just like the real fruit!”

Wild Leap has been making varieties of unique, award-winning craft beer since 2017. Like the core lineup of ales, GR8FRUT is brewed onsite at Wild Leap brewery in LaGrange, Georgia. Wild Leap’s GR8FRUT Double IPA is available for a limited time in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans at the brewery and with retailers in select markets throughout the Southeast beginning today.

https://www.wildleap.com/wild-leap-debuts-first-grapefruit-forward-beer-to-summer-lineup-gr8frut-double-ipa/

