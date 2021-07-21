Wild Leap Debuts First New Ready-To-Drink Vodka Cocktail Flavor

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

LAGRANGE, Georgia – Wild Leap is debuting its first new Ready-To-Drink Vodka Cocktail flavor since launching the product line in 2020. Grapefruit Peach (10% ABV) is a limited-release canned cocktail featuring three ounces of Wild Leap Handcrafted Vodka, grapefruit, peach and all-natural flavors and ingredients for an invigorating, tart but smooth summer drink. Grapefruit Peach is Wild Leap’s first limited release Ready-To-Drink Vodka Cocktail, available today in 4-packs of slender 12 ounce cans in select markets throughout the Southeast.

“Grapefruit Peach is a vibrant flavor our customers came to love through our curbside cocktail program. The flavor was available to our vodka fans as fresh cocktails handcrafted daily at the brewery, exclusively,” explains Rob Goldstein, Wild Leap CMO and Co-Founder. “Since last year, we’ve been continuously flooded with requests from our customers to release this long-time favorite flavor on a wider scale. We heard and we listened!”

With a core lineup of two RTD Premium Vodka Cocktails, Strawberry Mango and Creamsicle Mojito, the special release of Grapefruit Peach debuts as Wild Leap’s third Ready-To-Drink Vodka Cocktail flavor. Like the core lineup, Grapefruit Peach is gluten-free, expertly blended with three ounces of the award-winning spirit, Wild Leap Handcrafted Vodka, and all natural flavors and ingredients, using no artificial sweeteners.

Wild Leap’s Grapefruit Peach Ready-To-Drink Premium Vodka Cocktails are available for a limited time in 4-packs of slender 12 ounce cans at the brewery and with retailers in select markets throughout the Southeast.

For More Information:
https://www.wildleap.com/wild-leap-debuts-first-new-ready-to-drink-vodka-cocktail-flavor-just-in-time-for-summer/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More