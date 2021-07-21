Wild Leap Debuts First New Ready-To-Drink Vodka Cocktail Flavor

LAGRANGE, Georgia – Wild Leap is debuting its first new Ready-To-Drink Vodka Cocktail flavor since launching the product line in 2020. Grapefruit Peach (10% ABV) is a limited-release canned cocktail featuring three ounces of Wild Leap Handcrafted Vodka, grapefruit, peach and all-natural flavors and ingredients for an invigorating, tart but smooth summer drink. Grapefruit Peach is Wild Leap’s first limited release Ready-To-Drink Vodka Cocktail, available today in 4-packs of slender 12 ounce cans in select markets throughout the Southeast.

“Grapefruit Peach is a vibrant flavor our customers came to love through our curbside cocktail program. The flavor was available to our vodka fans as fresh cocktails handcrafted daily at the brewery, exclusively,” explains Rob Goldstein, Wild Leap CMO and Co-Founder. “Since last year, we’ve been continuously flooded with requests from our customers to release this long-time favorite flavor on a wider scale. We heard and we listened!”

With a core lineup of two RTD Premium Vodka Cocktails, Strawberry Mango and Creamsicle Mojito, the special release of Grapefruit Peach debuts as Wild Leap’s third Ready-To-Drink Vodka Cocktail flavor. Like the core lineup, Grapefruit Peach is gluten-free, expertly blended with three ounces of the award-winning spirit, Wild Leap Handcrafted Vodka, and all natural flavors and ingredients, using no artificial sweeteners.

Wild Leap’s Grapefruit Peach Ready-To-Drink Premium Vodka Cocktails are available for a limited time in 4-packs of slender 12 ounce cans at the brewery and with retailers in select markets throughout the Southeast.

