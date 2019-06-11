Wild Leap Brew Co. Releases Summer IPA, Named Beer of the Month at Taco Mac

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Leap Brew Co. is excited to announce that some of its most sought-after beers have been chosen for Taco Mac’s June Beers of the Month. In addition, Wild Leap will be releasing a specialty beer for the occasion, the ‘79 Series Summer IPA.

During June, five of Wild Leap’s craft beers will be featured at all 25 of Taco Mac locations in Georgia. Patrons will be able to enjoy Chance IPA, Local Gold Blonde Ale, Alpha Abstraction Vol. 7 Double IPA, the recently-released Truck Chaser Bomb Pop Double IPA, and the never-before-seen ‘79 Series Summer IPA.

“Compared to some of our other IPAs, ‘79 Series Summer IPA is very dry with a lot of aromatic tropical fruit flavors of peach, berry and citrus,” explains Chris Elliott, head brewer at Wild Leap. It has a slightly lower ABV, and is a very-light bodied beer brewed specifically for the summer season.”

In October of 2018, Wild Leap launched the ‘79 Series in collaboration with Taco Mac. The series, named in recognition of the year Taco Mac was founded, was brewed as a celebration for the restaurant’s 40th Anniversary. Summer IPA is the third beer in the series and the first to be canned.

There is also a significant incentive to order Wild Leap beer during the month. Each Thursday in June, Wild Leap will be giving away a specialty item with the purchase of any of their beers.

“It’s a huge honor to be chosen by Taco Mac as their Beers of the Month and we are thrilled with the opportunity,” shares Anthony Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO of Wild Leap Brew Co. “In partnership with the honor, we have designed specialty glassware that will be available exclusively at Taco Mac. If you have fallen in love with pieces from our new merch collections, you will not want to miss this.”

Specialty glassware and ‘79 Series Summer IPA will be available while supplies last during the month of June. For information about Wild Leap Brew Co., or to request samples for review, please reach out to media@wildleap.com.