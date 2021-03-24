Wild Heaven Beer & Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Renew Barrel-Aged Beer Partnership

On the Heels of 95 Shilling Imperial Scotch Ale and 437 Miles South Imperial Stout, Bulleit & Wild Heaven Plan Two More Barrel-Aged Beer Releases for 2021

ATLANTA, GA – Born in Kentucky. Aged in Atlanta. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Georgia craft brewing company Wild Heaven Beer announce today that after a successful partnership in 2020, they will collaborate on two new barrel-aged beers in 2021. As two brands built on the foundation of the communities that surround them, Bulleit and Wild Heaven are again teaming up to serve their friends in Georgia and Alabama and push the boundaries of what beer can be.

In 2020, 95 Shilling Imperial Scotch Ale (aged in Bulleit 95 Rye barrels) and 437 Miles South Imperial Stout (aged in Bulleit Bourbon barrels) inaugurated the Bulleit-Wild Heaven pairing. 95 Shilling Imperial Scotch Ale was named to Beer Connoisseur magazine’s 10 Best Specialty Wood Aged Beers of 2020.

Recently emptied Bulleit barrels, rarely available to brewers for beer aging, will again provide the backdrop for brewmaster Eric Johnson’s in-depth creations. Brewing in March for a Labor Day release is a Belgian-style Tripel that offers Wild Heaven their first chance to age beer in barrels that contained Bulleit’s heralded 10-Year Aged Bourbon. A holiday season follow-up release featuring a Belgian-style Quadrupel will age in a combination of Bulleit 95 Rye and Bourbon barrels.

“The opportunity to work with the Bulleit team in 2020 seemed like it could only be a one-time opportunity, so it thrills us to get a chance to dig deeper into how our two brands can come together to find new beverage frontiers”, said Wild Heaven President Nick Purdy.

The creative process was particularly energizing in 2020 as Wild Heaven and Bulleit collaborated for the first time. A short film was produced, and the beer naming process brought in references to the style of beer (shilling) the barrels (“95” as in Bulleit 95 Rye) and the relative locations of the two companies (Wild Heaven Beer is 437 miles south of Bulleit’s Shelbyville, TN distillery) in addition to incorporating signature Bulleit colors. Fans can look for more creative brand integration concepts in the 2021 releases.

“We’re excited to further our relationship with our imaginative friends over at Wild Heaven Beer, which is a reflection of our continued efforts to meaningfully connect with the local Atlanta community,” said Ricky Collett, US & Global Brand Director, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. “Together, we are able to continue to push the boundaries of what beer can be and deliver more exceptional brews for local whiskey lovers and beer connoisseurs.”

“Bulleit has always leaned into being a part of the local community and doing so by partnering with frontiersmen and women who are doing innovative and interesting things,” said Ed Bello, Global Brand Director, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. “We were drawn to our friends at Wild Heaven Beer because they embody this same pioneering spirit, and they are really focused on making great beer for those in the community in which they operate to enjoy.”

Both new offerings will be available on shelves in Georgia and Alabama and at Wild Heaven Beer’s two Atlanta-area taproom locations in 16-ounce 4-packs.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Wild Heaven Beer remind consumers 21+ to drink responsibly, when choosing to imbibe.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. Most recently, Bulleit Barrel Strength Bourbon won a Double Gold medal and Best Straight Bourbon at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor’s Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

ABOUT WILD HEAVEN

Wild Heaven Beer was founded in 2010 and operates two Georgia brewery and taproom locations. Its original Avondale Estates location produces Wild Heaven’s core lineup including Emergency Drinking Beer and features a taproom and large patio. Wild Heaven’s West End Brewery & Gardens opened in 2019 and features an experimental small-batch brewery, a Latin-themed restaurant, two event spaces, a taproom and a large patio overlooking the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline. For more information, visit www.wildheavenbeer.com or follow @beerwildheaven on Instagram.