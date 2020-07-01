White Labs Brewing Co. Packages its First Beer: Tabberer IPA

SAN DIEGO – On July 2, 2020, the pioneering liquid yeast and fermentation company, White Labs is packaging it’s beer for the first time ever, and just in time for the 4th of July holiday. This first release is their signature, Tabberer IPA® brewed with two different yeasts, WLP001-California Ale and WLP008 – East Coast Ale.

Tabberer IPA® is named after Horace Tabberer Brown, a British chemist, who shared a passion for science and brewing. While working as a brewer in the late 1800s, he set up a small lab onsite, which became the first record of a scientist using a microscope in a brewery. Our most popular beer blends science with craft in this interpretation of east meets west style duo of India Pale Ales.

“I love talking about the science of yeast and its impact on beer aroma and flavor. Opening a brewery was the way we could show this impact. But not everyone is able to visit our San Diego Tasting room or Asheville Kitchen & Tap brewpub. Our first can release beer furthers our company mission and allows consumers to experience the impact of yeast and fermentation in their own homes. We hope it gives beer fans and aficionados another way to look at and talk about great craft beer which is available globally.””, stated Chris White, Founder and CEO of White Labs.

Tabberer IPA® will be sold in a mixed 4 pack of 16-ounce cans. Each 4 pack will have two beers each with the different yeast strains – WLP001- California Ale and WLP008-East Coast Ale. The beer will be available for sale directly through the company’s Tasting Room in San Diego, Kitchen and Tap in Asheville, North Carolina, and for shipment to California and North Carolina through their yeastman on-line store.

White Labs Brewing Co. is part of White Labs, Inc. an international company headquartered in San Diego, California that provides liquid yeast, fermentation products, services, analysis and education to professionals and enthusiasts alike. Started back in 2012 with a San Diego Tasting Room, they expanded their footprint in 2017 with White Labs Kitchen & Tap at their Asheville location. White Labs Brewing Co. is dedicated to educating consumers about the impact of yeast and fermentation on food and beverage. They stand at the intersection of science and craft.

