White Claw Hard Seltzer to Release Alternative to Vodka and Soda

CHICAGO — Today, White Claw Hard Seltzer reveals its cleanest tasting product yet, limited-edition White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer. As the category leader with 52 percent share, volume and velocity1, White Claw Hard Seltzer’s latest innovation is a testament to the brand’s unrelenting commitment to produce the highest quality products and delicious, uncompromising taste the brand is known and loved for across the country.

Unlike anything in the hard seltzer space today, White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer answers the unmet consumer need for a convenient and refreshing alternative to vodka and soda, tapping into the insight that 55 percent of vodka consumption is mixed with soda, tonic or water2. White Claw Hard Seltzer’s proprietary BrewPure alcohol base serves as a key component to Pure Hard Seltzer’s superior, clean taste, which is preferred as much as a leading premium vodka and soda, according to a recent consumer taste test3.

“While many other hard seltzer brands continue to release more complicated flavors, we know consumers love the clean, refreshing taste of White Claw and identified an opportunity to launch a hard seltzer in its simplest form with White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer,” said Sanjiv Gajiwala, Senior Vice President of Marketing, White Claw Seltzer Works. “We are thrilled with the unprecedented consumer support for the brand and are proud to release an innovation that highlights the superior taste and quality with the limited-edition release of White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer.”

A natural extension to the brand’s flavor portfolio, White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer delivers impeccable taste that is easily enjoyed on its own, or with a personalized twist. With 100 calories per 12 fl. oz. serving, 0 grams of sugar and 5 percent ALC/VOL, White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer delivers a refreshing, clean taste. The convenient 12 fl. oz. cans allow for maximum portability in places where glass bottles are prohibited, and encourage active living by eliminating the need to transport ingredients necessary to craft preferred drinks. White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer 12-packs begin hitting shelves nationwide April 1 as a limited-edition product.

Join White Claw on its pursuit of spreading uncompromising taste and visit the White Claw Pure Hard Seltzer Mobiles for the chance to try the limited-edition innovation before it hits shelves! Starting this April, the White Claw Mobiles embark on a nationwide journey offering fans an exclusive experience and first tastes. Track down White Claw Mobiles and follow their journey on the brand’s Facebook page and Instagram feed using the hashtag #DrinkPure.

For fans who prefer a hint of natural flavor, White Claw is also available in Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Natural Lime, Raspberry and Mango flavors, each delivering a splash of crisp, refreshment. White Claw can be purchased in individual 6-packs, 12-pack variety packs and single 19.2-ounce cans.

To find White Claw Hard Seltzer near you, please visit www.whiteclaw.com/#locator or learn more at @whiteclaw on Instagram, @whiteclawseltzer on Facebook or @whiteclaw on Twitter.

1 IRI, Total US Multi Outlet + Conv., Latest 4 weeks ending 02-24-19; IRI, Total US – Multi Outlet + Conv., Latest 52 Weeks Ending 02-17-19

2 Nielsen Spirits Review, 52 WE December 31, 2017

3 The third-party taste test was conducted in February 2019 in accordance with blind taste testing standards and protocols in consumer sensory research.