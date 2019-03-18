Weyerbacher to Release Chocolate Pretzel Sunday Morning Stout

EASTON, Penn. — On Saturday, March 23, Weyerbacher Brewing will be introducing Chocolate Pretzel Sunday Morning Stout, a variation on their barrel aged fan favorite, Sunday Morning Stout.

This barrel aged coffee beast is jacked up on gratuitous amounts of cocoa nibs, cocoa powder, lactose and unrefined sea salt. Lots of roast and dark chocolate play along nicely with bourbon, coffee and vanilla. The lactose helps balance things out and the sea salt adds a layer of smooth salinity that ties it all up.

Chocolate Pretzel Sunday Morning Stout will be released to the public on Saturday, March 23 at both tap room locations, The Tap Room at Weyerbacher Brewing at 905 Line Street, Easton, Pennsylvania and Weyerbacher Tap Room at New Hope located in the Ferry Market, 32 South Main Street, New Hope, Pennsylvania. Both tap rooms will open at 12 p.m. The Easton location will close at 8 p.m. while the New Hope location will close at 7 p.m. This is a limited release and visitors will be able to purchase up to two 4-packs (16 oz. cans) per person.

Chocolate Pretzel Sunday Morning Stout will be available on draft and in 16 oz. cans in a few select markets throughout their distribution area.

About Weyerbacher

Weyerbacher Brewing was founded in 1995 in downtown Easton, Pennsylvania. Since the beginning, Weyerbacher has established a reputation for making big, full-flavored, high quality brews. While they are predominantly known for their Belgian-style brews including Merry Monks and QUAD, Weyerbacher has an extensive barrel aging program which produces fan favorites including Insanity and Riserva. Experimenting with different ingredients and brewing techniques, Weyerbacher’s brewers continue to stretch their creative minds and develop interesting and mind blowing beers that will satisfy the taste for the extraordinary.