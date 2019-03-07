Weyerbacher Announces Tap Room In New Hope, Pennsylvania

EASTON, Penn. — Weyerbacher is excited to announce the addition of a second tap room location in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Located in the Ferry Market at 32 South Main Street, Weyerbacher’s Tap Room at New Hope is offering beer on draft and to go, as well as special on-site events.

“We’ve been considering the addition of a second location for a while,” said Josh Lampe, Weyerbacher’s COO. “We were stoked when this opportunity was presented to us. We’re really excited to be a part of this amazing town and share this space with such a unique collection of culinary artists.”

Weyerbacher began their presence at the Ferry Market as a pop up vendor during November and December 2018. Weyerbacher made it official by becoming a permanent vendor in January 2019.

An official grand opening celebration is being scheduled for warmer weather in the spring. Current hours are Thursday through Saturday 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

About Weyerbacher

Weyerbacher Brewing was founded in 1995 in downtown Easton, Pennsylvania. Since the beginning, Weyerbacher has established a reputation for making big, full-flavored, high quality brews. While they are predominantly known for their Belgian-style brews including Merry Monks and QUAD, Weyerbacher has an extensive barrel aging program which produces fan favorites including Insanity and Riserva. Experimenting with different ingredients and brewing techniques, Weyerbacher’s brewers continue to stretch their creative minds and develop interesting and mind blowing beers that will satisfy the taste for the extraordinary.

