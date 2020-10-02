WestBrew Announces Grand Opening in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — A brand new brewery is coming to San Diego as WestBrew celebrates its grand opening on October 3rd and October 4th. This anticipated project showcases the production facility and tasting room in Vista which will produce all the craft beers under the WestBrew name. WestBrew will feature an array of craft brew styles starting with their Mosaic Surfer Pale Ale, Hazy by the Sea Hazy IPA, WestBrew Pils, WestBrew Blonde, Righteous Coast IPA, and a showcase of flavored Hard Seltzers. The 2,000 square foot tasting room and outdoor patio are a culmination of 18 months of planning and execution towards the dream of WestBrew. WestBrew plans to “Celebrate the West” by showcasing landmarks and the culture of the West Coast in the décor, beer names, and can art.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for WestBrew as it has been a long journey to get to this day,” said Joshua Schreer, Owner at WestBrew. “We are proud and humbled to showcase WestBrew to the public this weekend to reveal our tasting room and beer.”

The grand opening event will be held in time slots Saturday, October 3rd, and Sunday, October 4th with reservations required. Social distancing and masks will be required for customers and employees to comply with Covid-19 guidelines while also setting aside cleaning and sanitation breaks in-between sessions. Tickets can be purchased at www.westbrew.com and the $10 reservation goes towards any purchase.

About WestBrew

WestBrew specializes in a wide range of craft beer that will impress the beer connoisseur and introduce those who are new to the craft beer scene. From our classic La Costa IPA full of hops and citrus flavor, all the way to our WestBrew Pilsner showcasing a crisp and clean product, you will be sure to find your part of the West at WestBrew. WestBrew’s production facility is at 1601 La Mirada Ct. Vista, CA 92081, and features a 2,000 square foot tasting room and patio. WestBrew is opening multiple locations in Del Mar and Downtown San Diego in the upcoming months.

For More Information:

http://www.westbrew.com