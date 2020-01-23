Westbound & Down Partners with Culture Beverage for Colorado Distribution

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound & Down Brewing Company, an Idaho Springs, Colorado-based brewpub, and Culture Beverage, a Westminster, Colorado-based distributor, announce a new partnership that will bring Westbound’s award-winning beers to liquor stores, bars, and restaurants across Colorado.

“We are really excited to have Westbound join our list of partners here at Culture,’ says General Manager Xandy Bustamante, ‘Westbound makes some of the best beers in the state, and their barrel and sour program is taking off. We couldn’t be happier to have them join our family.”

Westbound & Down was named Mid-size Brewpub of the Year at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival, winning medals for their Westbound Double IPA and Double Barrel Louie, part of their limited release series. Westbound & Down had been self-distributing but was ready to take the leap to full scale distribution as their beers have become more and more popular.

“This is a great opportunity for us to join a team of similar-minded breweries and beer enthusiasts.” says Sean Dugan, Sales Director at WB&D. “When we look at Culture’s portfolio, we see breweries that inspire us and we’re very excited to be represented alongside some of the most respected beer brands in the world.”

Culture will take over distribution starting January 11th, 2020, and will be distributing their draft beers, 750ml specialty barrel-aged and sour beers, and brand-new 4-pack 16oz cans across the Front Range and I-70 Corridor.

“We are really happy to be distributing such a well-respected local producer,’ says Culture Beverage Vice President Lauren Shepard, ‘especially since they are a great group of people making excellent beers. We are happy to be able to work with them to share those beers with more Coloradoans.”

Westbound & Down will be the second local brewery that Culture Beverage has begun distributing since opening in April of 2019, joining Lafayette, Colorado based Cellar West Artisan Ales, alongside international makers such as Drie Fonteinen, Cantillon, Oliver’s Cider and Perry, and many more.