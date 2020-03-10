Westbound & Down Opens Westbound General In Downtown Idaho Springs

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound & Down has announced the grand opening of their new grab and go shop at the brewpub in downtown Idaho Springs. Westbound General will open to the public on Saturday, March 7.

This news comes fresh off Westbound & Down’s debut of packaged cans that will be distributed through their partnership with Culture Beverage across Colorado. These canned brands, which include Colorado Pale Ale, Westbound Double IPA, and Chicago Peaks Kolsch, will be available to-go from the new shop.

In addition to beer to-go, Westbound General will offer award-winning java by Colorado’s Sweet Bloom Coffee, new brewery merchandise, and other functional, locally curated goods for neighborhood shoppers and travelers alike. The new space is a fun, casual extension of the brewpub— with clean, upscale yet approachable aesthetic designed by award winning space creator Kevin Nguyen of Regular.

Westbound General will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday at Westbound & Down in downtown Idaho Springs. All cans and crowlers to-go from the new shop will be discounted 20% all day, and guests can enjoy free drip coffee from Sweet Bloom Coffee. The shop will be open daily from 7am to close.

Westbound General, an ideal stop for mountain explorers to fuel up before their adventures, is the newest member of Westbound & Down’s family of Colorado beer destinations, which also includes their award-winning Brewpub in Idaho Springs.

About Westbound & Down Brewing Co.

Westbound & Down Brewing Company runs a small but mighty brewpub in Idaho Springs, CO that prides itself in brewing well-executed beers in a wide array of beer styles to pair with great food— all in a welcoming atmosphere where people can gather to share the Colorado beer experience. Westbound & Down was honored to receive the Midsize Brewpub of the Year award at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival®. Come along for the journey at westboundanddown.com.

