West Sixth Brewing to Release IPA in 19.2 oz Can Format

LEXINGTON, Ky. — West Sixth Brewing of Lexington, Kentucky will be releasing the first batch of their top-selling IPA in a new 19.2 oz can format. They will be the first brewery in Kentucky to utilize the new packaging format.

“Since we were the first brewery in Kentucky to can our beer, it only seemed natural that we should be the first brewery to offer this new package size,” said Brady Barlow, Co-Founder, West Sixth Brewing.

Over the past few years, the popularity of the 19.2 oz. ‘stovepipe’ can format has grown, largely based on demand in sports stadiums and music venues. The large cans are perfect for grabbing at concerts or games.

Last year, West Sixth attended over 300 events throughout Kentucky, including music and food festivals. Their beers can be found at such large scale venues as Whitaker Park, home of the Lexington Legends, Keeneland Race Track, and the Railbird Music Festival.

“We’re very excited for our fans to see this beer in the new package,” said Barlow. “We focus a lot of our efforts on attending events throughout the state and appearing at as many local venues as we can. It made perfect sense for us to start packaging our beloved IPA in such an event-friendly format.”

In addition to retailers all over the state, West Sixth hopes to make their new 19.2 oz stovepipe cans available at many more bars, stadiums, and music venues throughout Kentucky.

West Sixth IPA is the brewery’s flagship beer and the best-selling craft beer in the state of Kentucky. It will be the first Kentucky-made craft beer to be released in the 19.2 oz. can format in the state, and will also continue to be distributed in 12 oz. cans. Brewed with Cascade, Centennial, Citra, and Columbus hops and clocking in at 7% ABV, the beer evokes strong notes of citrus, floral, and pine stickiness over a strong backbone of bready malt.

West Sixth is proudly distributed in Central and much of Kentucky by Clark Distributing, in Louisville by River City Distributing, and Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati by Stagnaro Distributing.

About West Sixth Brewing

Founded in 2012, West Sixth Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Lexington, Kentucky, operating two taprooms in our home city, a farm in Frankfort, and a Louisville taproom opening in the NuLu neighborhood in spring 2020. We produce a wide variety of beers that we distribute throughout Kentucky and across the Ohio River in Cincinnati. We’re driven by brewing high quality creative beers, making positive social impact on the communities we’re a part of, and creating an awesome place to work for our team. To learn more about West Sixth Brewing, visit us on the web at https://www.westsixth.com/