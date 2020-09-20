West Sixth Brewing Opens Location in Louisville’s NuLu Neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. — West Sixth Brewing, Kentucky’s largest craft brewery, will be opening their long-awaited Louisville location in the NuLu neighborhood on Thursday, September 17th.

The NuLu taproom will be West Sixth’s fourth physical location in the state: joining its production facility/taproom and Green Room, both in the brewery’s home city of Lexington, as well as the West Sixth Farm taproom & event space in Frankfort.

“It’s been a long time coming, and we are so excited to finally kick off in NuLu,” said Ben Self, co-founder, West Sixth Brewing. “We have such love for the people of Louisville and can’t wait to become as much a part of that community as we have in Lexington.”

The original plan to open the NuLu location in spring 2020 was put on hold due to COVID-19. Since then, like many breweries in the state, West Sixth has been forced to adapt to the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

“It’s obviously been a hard six months for a lot of businesses and we’re just thankful that we were in a position to weather the storm,” said Brady Barlow, co-founder, West Sixth Brewing. “We stayed positive, managed to retain our entire staff, and kept the shelves of all our retail partners well-stocked. Although NuLu isn’t opening exactly the way we planned, we’re grateful to have some, we hope, good news to share during a time when people aren’t getting much of it.”

The NuLu location will offer curbside pick up to kick things off, until the West Sixth team, working under the regulations set by local and state public health officials, feels confident that they can provide a safe environment for employees to work and customers to enjoy their beer on draught again.

West Sixth is proudly distributed in Central and much of Kentucky by Clark Distributing, in Louisville by River City Distributing, and Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati by Stagnaro Distributing.

About West Sixth Brewing

Founded in 2012, West Sixth Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Lexington, Kentucky, operating two taprooms in our home city, a farm in Frankfort, and a Louisville taproom opening in the NuLu neighborhood in spring 2020. We produce a wide variety of beers that we distribute throughout Kentucky and across the Ohio River in Cincinnati. We’re driven by brewing high quality creative beers, making positive social impact on the communities we’re a part of, and creating an awesome place to work for our team. To learn more about West Sixth Brewing, visit us on the web at https://www.westsixth.com/