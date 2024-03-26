West Sixth Brewing Celebrates Twelfth Anniversary With Week of Special Events and Beer Releases

LEXINGTON, Ky.— On Saturday, March 23rd, West Sixth Brewing, one of Kentucky’s largest and most successful craft breweries, will be kicking off a week-long series of events and special beer releases to commemorate twelve years in the craft beer industry.

“A dozen years in the craft beer industry is a huge accomplishment, and we want to take the time to recognize that and celebrate it,” said Ben Self, co-founder of West Sixth Brewing. “We’re so proud of our team and to be part of this community that continues to support us and get really excited about everything we do: from events to giving back to local charities and, of course, to the beer. This week is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ to everyone, whether they’re new to us or have been along for the ride since the beginning.”

West Sixth’s Birthday Week will start on Saturday, 3/23 with the brewery’s annual Brew-off Homebrewers Competition, and will conclude on Saturday, 3/30 with an all-day birthday party. The week-long celebration will include the following:

Kids Day (3/24): To kick off the birthday celebration on Sunday, 3/24, families are invited to the brewery for a day of fun kids activities. Magic shows will take place at 11:00am and 1:00pm, and the Tiny Tall Man Balloon Artist will be making balloon animals and creations at 12:00pm and 2:00pm. Both activities are free of charge. Plus there will be free popcorn and ice cream available for purchase from Sav’s Chill.

Hop Static Channel 10: The tenth installment of the Hop Static rotating IPA series features a label that calls back to the very first iteration, made in 2019. Brewed and dry hopped with Mosaic, Strata and Citra hops, Hop Static Channel 10 brings tropical fruit and citrus notes up front, followed by a slightly dank and balanced finish with resin, stone fruit and a lightly dry finish. Announced ahead of the anniversary and available all week.

The Return of Sun Shade Wheat (3/25): West Sixth’s citrusy, easy-drinking wheat ale – is making a big return just in time for spring! Since its release last year, Sun Shade Wheat has quickly become one of West Sixth’s most popular & anticipated seasonal beers. Sun Shade will be available in six packs and on draught beginning Monday 3/25.

Local Mash (3/28): For the first time ever, Local Mash is taking over their entire taproom and brewery for the biggest event yet. Featuring 8 local chefs (1 more than in prior years) with its presenting sponsor Traditional Bank, this expanded take on a favorite food event will allow more room for patrons to walk, mingle, and enjoy themselves. The list of incredible chefs includes Paula Endara from The Manchester and Johnny Shipley from County Club. Tickets are sold out.

All Day Party (3/30): On Saturday, 3/30, get ready to close out the birthday week with an all day party featuring special releases, giveaways, and more. For the first time ever, West Sixth will be releasing its beloved barrel aged Imperial Stout, Snake Cake, in four pack cans. There will also be variants of Snake Cake including a draft-only Snakes Stefani (barrel aged with bananas!), as well as PBSC (Peanut Butter Snake Cake), and Mexican Mocha Snake Cake in traditional-sized bottles.

Founded in 2012, West Sixth Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Lexington, Kentucky, operating a taproom in our home city, a farm in Frankfort, a Louisville taproom in the NuLu neighborhood, and a taproom in the Box Park development in Newport, KY. We produce a wide variety of beers that we distribute throughout Kentucky and across the Ohio River in Cincinnati. We’re driven by brewing high-quality creative beers, making a positive social impact on the communities we’re a part of, and creating an awesome place to work for our team.

