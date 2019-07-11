West Fork Whiskey Co., Upland Brewing Company Partner on Hoosier Hi-Five

INDIANAPOLIS — West Fork Whiskey Co. and Upland Brewing Company have announced a new drink partnership: the Hoosier Hi-Five.

The Hoosier Hi-Five is a combination of two Indiana heritage brands each with over 100 years of unique history: Old Hamer Straight Bourbon Whiskey resurrected by West Fork Whiskey and Champagne Velvet Pilsner, a legacy honored by Upland Brewing. The companies envision the Hoosier Hi-Five as the new go-to whiskey and beer combo for backyard barbecues, legendary nights with friends and shot and beer pairings at bars and restaurants throughout Indiana.

The combination was born out of the frustration that Hoosiers do not have their own spirit and beer pairing like other cities and states – Chicago Handshake (Illinois), CityWide Special (Philadelphia), or the Two-Step (Texas). Not only does this new drink combination team up two historic Indiana brands, but they pair very well together due to their crisp, clean flavor profiles.

“I love this partnership because it sets off a chain reaction of bringing people together under the banner of our shared history. Each Hoosier Hi-Five is a celebration of Indiana’s storied culture of artisan manufacturing, both past and present,” David Bower, president of Upland Brewing.

The Hoosier Hi-Five can be enjoyed at a growing number of bars & restaurants throughout the entire state or purchased at liquor & grocery stores to enjoy at home with friends. Follow @westforkwhiskey and @uplandbrewco to stay up-to-date on where to enjoy this historic pairing.

About Old Hamer Straight Bourbon Whiskey

In the 19th century, some called it the finest whiskey around, we still call it that. For years, the Hamer Family operated a mill in Lawrence County, Indiana, distilling excess corn and selling it to whiskey lovers as far south as New Orleans. Once lost in the sands of time, Old Hamer is ready to enjoy again.

About Champagne Velvet Pilsner

IN 1902, a German immigrant worked out a recipe for a new pilsner beer on a sheet of paper that survives today. That beer was named Champagne Velvet, and over the next 50 years, it grew to become the flagship of all Indiana Beers. Industrial consolidation took down this icon of regional brewing, until a fan rescued it from deep in a trademark portfolio. Upland Brewing Company reformulated the recipe–based on that same scrap of paper that Walter Bruhn used–and is proud to carry on the legacy of a true Midwestern legend.

About Upland Brewing Co.

Located in Bloomington, Indiana, Upland Brewing Co. has an intriguing brewing story that dates back to 1998. Our mission is to brew remarkable beers in remarkable ways, staying true to the artisan, progressive spirit found in our part of the Midwest. Upland is currently the third largest brewery in Indiana and brews more than 50 different styles of beer annually. Learn more at uplandbeer.com Follow on Twitter @UplandBrewCo, Facebook facebook.com/UplandBrewCo/ and Instagram @UplandBrewCo

About West Fork Whiskey

West Fork Whiskey Co. was brought to life as a means to share our interpretation of America’s native spirit with the world. Our spirits are 100% Indiana from grain to glass. We craft it our way. We pay respect to one of the best grain-producing states in America, and we toast to hard work and dedication with every glass. At the end of the day, what matters most to us is crafting the best tasting whiskey we can. We are boldly Indiana whiskey. Learn more at WestForkWhiskey.com. Follow on Twitter @WestForkWhiskey, Facebook facebook.com/WestForkWhiskeyCo/ and Instagram @WestForkWhiskey