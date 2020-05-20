WeldWerks Releases Medianoche for the First Time Outside of Colorado

SEATTLE — Beer has been bringing people together for decades. And now, since the start of COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, beer lovers haven’t been visiting their favorite breweries as much, if at all — and they’re feeling the void.

Breweries like Colorado’s WeldWerks are turning to online retailer Tavour to help bring the community together virtually, even in these potentially isolating times.

This week, Tavour will release WeldWerks’ Medianoche to the online craft community, marking the very first time the 2020 vintage will be sold outside the taproom. Beer collectors across the country are already on high alert to get their hands on one of the mere 540 bottles to leave Colorado.

Search any beer trading forum, and you’ll see a surge of requests every time WeldWerks releases a new variant in their award-winning Medianoche series. Collectors raid their cellars and offer top-dollar bottles from some of the most respected breweries in the world, like Cantillon, Bottle Logic, 3 Fonteinen, and Angry Chair!

Procuring a bottle of the new Medianoche will add prestige to their collections. Here’s why:

WeldWerks first brewed Medianoche Barrel Aged Imperial Stout before they even opened their taproom doors in 2015. It was the beer that kickstarted the Colorado brewery’s dark beer prowess. In just five years, the dark and decadent series has garnered a following that rivals some of the most established beers in craft.

For Medianoche, the brewers use a careful blend of chocolate malts, crystal malts, and flaked oats, boiled continuously for an insane 36 hours to create boundless layers of rich caramel and baker’s chocolate. After fermentation, they age this massive Stout in a blend of 7-12 year top-shelf bourbon barrels for 18-24 months, lending notes of toasted marshmallows, sweet vanilla, and toffee. This meticulously crafted brew took gold at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival in the highly competitive Wood and Barrel Aged Strong Stout category, even beating out the dark beer masters at Perennial!

All of this time and dedication stacks up, and craft enthusiasts have their eyes on the prize.

For WeldWerks, an off-premise release for Medianoche signals a shift in how they serve out-of-town fans. But, in these trying times, it’s more important than ever to adapt to stay afloat, and one clear way to connect with beer drinkers is through virtual releases like this one.

About Weldwerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded hazy IPAs in the country. WeldWerks brings innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, garnering numerous medals and acclaim in their first three years of operation including multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, as well as being named USA Today’s Best New Brewery in a 2016 10 Best Reader’s Poll. WeldWerks is passionately committed to giving back to the community it serves, establishing The WeldWerks Community Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, “Fine Tuned Beer” is a way of life, turning up all the dials to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond. For more information about WeldWerks Brewing Co, visit www.weldwerksbrewing.com.