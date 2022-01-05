WeldWerks Brewing, Our Mutual Friend Brewing and Firestone Walker Team Up on Collaboration IPA

GREELEY, CO— Three breweries, spanning a variety of sizes and offering different specialties, have come together to brew a style of beer that has earned them each acclaim independently: IPA.

For years, WeldWerks Head Brewer Skip Schwartz and Our Mutual Friend Brewing Head Brewer Jan Chodkowski have been friends in the brewing industry, collaborating on beers from time to time, including #Umbrellabeer, a fruited sour and Juicy Times, a mashup of OMF’s house West Coast IPA and WeldWerks’ Juicy Bits.

In 2018 Firestone Walker Brewer Brent Soutar was pouring beer at the inaugural WeldWerks Invitational where he met Skip, then with Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, and Jan.

The brewery pals kept in touch over the years hoping to make a beer. Luckily for IPA fans, that time is now.

Knock the Froth Off is a collaboration West Coast-Style India Pale Ale that releases at WeldWerks’ Greeley taproom and at Our Mutual Friend Brewing in Denver on Friday, January 7.

“West coast IPA has taken a slight backseat to new styles like hazy IPAs in recent times,” says Soutar. “We all brew in the western part of America and I’m from even further west in Australia, so we thought it was a fitting style.”

Named after Australian slang for ‘drinking beers,’ Knock the Froth Off is a 6.2% ABV beer that is one of the cleanest and clearest West Coast IPAs coming off of the WeldWerks Brite Tank to date. Brewed with Cascade, Chinook, Citra and Mosaic hops, this old school IPA has lots of citrus notes followed by pine and resine and a lingering bitterness that will sit on your tongue.

“West Coast IPAs are a proven style that both brewers and non-brewers alike still reach for over the years,” says Chodkowski. “It was fun to get together and brew a style that we all love.”

Knock the Froth Off will be available in 16-ounce cans and on draft at WeldWerks Brewing and OMF on Friday, January 7, as well as at participating retail locations. Check WeldWerks’ Beer Finder for more information.

“I love both of these guys and their beers, so to be able to open up some tank space, host them, and make a solid beer is kind of a dream come true,” says Schwartz.

###

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond. For more information about WeldWerks Brewing Co, visit www.weldwerksbrewing.com.

About Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Established in 2012, Our Mutual Friend is a relaxed brewery and taproom in Denver, CO whose goal is to create world-class beer using local ingredients whenever possible and serve as a gathering place for the Five Points neighborhood. This small but mighty brewery has earned acclaim and awards with a 2018 gold medal for Saison Trystero at World Beer Cup and six Great American Beer Festival medals, including a silver medal in the Mixed-Culture Brett Beer category for Biere Ovale and a gold medal for Inner Light in the Australian Pale Ale category in 2021. Learn more about OMF at OMFbeer.com.

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/firestoneomfweldwerks2021