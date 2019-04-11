WeldWerks Brewing Co. to Open Second Location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After four years of innovation and the creation of more than 100 unique beers in 2018, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is poised for growth with the opening of a taproom in Colorado Springs this July. The Greeley-based brewery, which brews Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded hazy IPAs in the country, aims to bring both handcrafted beer and community to the good people of Colorado Springs.

“For us, there’s an intrinsic pleasure in putting down roots in communities that inspire us,” said Jake Goodman, director of sales and marketing at WeldWerks. “Colorado Springs has all of the amenities and excitement of a larger, up-and-coming city combined with the warmth, uniqueness, and authenticity of a tight-knit community.”

Located west of Downtown Colorado Springs in the Old Colorado City (OCC) neighborhood where history and small-town charm meet, the new WeldWerks location will set up shop at a former diner called The Dive (3043 W. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80904). The building’s design and aesthetic will pay homage to the history of the town.

Brewing operations in Greeley will send suds to the WeldWerks Colorado Springs taproom, which will have a laid-back, family-friendly vibe similar to its Greeley counterpart. What will be different, however, are crafted experiences that are unique to Colorado Springs. The end result will be a lively community gathering place that seeks to weave itself into the fabric of the neighborhood as it has done in Greeley.

“We know and love the already-established Colorado Springs breweries and are looking forward to joining their ranks,” said Goodman. “We want our presence to help continually shine a light on a great community!”

Details including the name of the WeldWerks Colorado Springs location and the date for their grand opening party will be announced at a later time.

About Weldwerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded hazy IPAs in the country. WeldWerks brings innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, garnering numerous medals and acclaim in their first three years of operation including multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, as well as being named USA Today’s Best New Brewery in a 2016 10 Best Reader’s Poll. WeldWerks is passionately committed to giving back to the community it serves, establishing The WeldWerks Community Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, “Fine Tuned Beer” is a way of life, turning up all the dials to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.