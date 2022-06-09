WeldWerks Brewing Co. Announces Invitational Pour List and Friday Tap Takeovers

GREELEY, Colorado – More than 40 esteemed craft breweries will be pouring 150+ beers from across the country at the WeldWerks Invitational on Saturday, June 25 at the DoubleTree at Lincoln Park (919 7th St, Greeley, CO 80631). Beer lovers can expect to sample highly sought-after and limited offerings such as DM (Derivation/Medianoche), a collaboration Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coconut and Vanilla Imperial Stout between Side Project Brewing and WeldWerks, Superstition Meadery’s Bunny Stacks, a Mead with blueberry, maple, cacao nibs and marshmallow fluff that’s aged in bourbon barrels, and Timbo Pils, a German Pilsner meets West Coast IPA collaboration between Amalgam Brewing and Highland Park Brewery that has developed quite the cult following.

The full pour list for the Invitational can be found on the Invitational website or Untappd. “As always, our brewery friends brought their A-game to the Invitational,” says WeldWerks Head Brewer Skip Schwartz. “While the beer list has a nice mix of barrel-aged beers that’s become synonymous with the Invitational, this year we are seeing a lot of brewers flex their brewing prowess in the lager category. In fact, we’ll have more lagers at the Invitational this year than ever before.”

Tickets, which cost $110, are currently on sale and can be purchased via Eventbrite. Guests can choose between two sessions, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 100 percent of the proceeds from the Invitational will go towards local charities through the WeldWerks Community Foundation, the brewery’s charitable arm.

For those looking to get in on the excitement earlier, head over to Patrick’s Irish Pub and Brix Brew & Tap on Friday, June 24 for dual tap takeovers featuring additional beers from attending breweries of the Invitational. Check WeldWerks’ social media channels for more information. “To be able to bring the best beer from some of the country’s best brewers to little ol’ Greeley is very surreal,” says Schwartz. “Especially after the two-year hiatus, I can’t put into words how much it means to us to have our brewery friends take the time and hang out with us and pour their wares. It’s going to feel like the most awesome family reunion.”

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

ABOUT THE WELDWERKS INVITATIONAL

The WeldWerks Invitational made its debut in 2018, proving to be a can’t-miss beer festival by selling out its inaugural year and again in 2019. The Invitational has been, and will continue to be a big driver of philanthropy and economic impact for the community, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the Invitational benefiting the WeldWerks Community Foundation, the brewery’s charitable arm. In 2019, the Invitational raised $50,000, which was distributed to 13 different local charities from the WeldWerks Community Foundation.

For More Information:

https://www.weldwerks.com/weldwerks-invitational