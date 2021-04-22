WeldWerks Brewing Co. Announces 2021 WeldWerks Invitational on October 30

GREELEY, CO — Following a difficult pandemic year that prompted the cancellation of the 2020 Invitational, today WeldWerks Brewing Co. excitedly announces that the 2021 WeldWerks Invitational will be back in full force on Saturday, October 30.

Similar to previous years, the 2021 iteration will feature 45 of the country’s best breweries pouring some of their rarest and most sought-after beers in an intimate and relaxed setting. Expect to see classic breweries like Horus Aged Ales and Jester King who’ve been with the Invitational since year one, fan favorites like Side Project Brewing, and newcomers like HOMES Brewery, Ology Brewing and Equilibrium Brewery just to name a few.

WeldWerks will be diligently monitoring county and state COVID-19 guidelines in the coming months to ensure that the festival will be safe for all involved.

“Given what we know today with the current pace of vaccinations, tentative timelines from the state on eased restrictions and the steady decline in cases here in Weld County and Colorado, we’re very optimistic that we can safely move forward,” says Neil Fisher, WeldWerks Co-Owner and Head Brewer. “While it’s impossible for us to be certain about the state of things come October, we are certain that we won’t compromise on safety.”

The WeldWerks Invitational made its debut in 2018, proving to be a can’t-miss beer festival by selling out its inaugural year and again in 2019. The Invitational has been, and will continue to be a big driver of philanthropy and economic impact for the community, with 100 percent of the proceeds from the Invitational benefiting the WeldWerks Community Foundation, the brewery’s charitable arm. In 2019, the Invitational raised $50,000, which was distributed to 13 different local charities from the WeldWerks Community Foundation.

Stay tuned! Specific safety protocols, when tickets will go on sale and participating breweries for the 2021 WeldWerks Invitational will be announced at a later date.

“Like everyone else, we have desperately missed seeing our friends and engaging in-person with folks over the past 12+ months. So even the prospect of bringing our favorite breweries back to Greeley this year has given everyone a much needed glimmer of hope,” says Fisher. “I think it’s the first time any of us have felt like we’re actually on a path back to normalcy.”

For more information about this year’s Invitational, contact Chea Franz at chea@indiecreativeco.com.

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond. For more information about WeldWerks Brewing Co, visit www.weldwerksbrewing.com.

For more information: https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/weldwerks-brewing-co-announces-2021-weldwerks-invitational-on-october-30