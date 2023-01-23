WeldWerks Announces Beer Release Calendar and More Beer Out of State in 2023

GREELEY, CO — Once a brewery selling the majority of its volume through the taproom, WeldWerks Brewing Co. has since become a nationally recognized beer-maker in its nearly eight-year span. The brewery has grown in production, nearly tripling its barrelage annually, created more than 100 beer brands per year since 2018, established Colorado as a significant player in the Hazy IPA beer category with Juicy Bits, and has garnered impressive acclaim with its Medianoche Barrel-Aged Stout program.

As WeldWerks matures, the brewery is continuing to pour its passion and dedication into its craft while leveling up its business plan. This year WeldWerks will increase its focus and reach in the following states: California, Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

“Expanding our distribution footprint is a natural evolution for WeldWerks,” says WeldWerks Co-Founder and Co-Owner Neil Fisher. “Colorado will always be our home and our primary market, but over the years we have been humbled and overwhelmed by our popularity beyond the Colorado borders. As we continue to grow as a brand, we want to make sure our beers are accessible to all customers.”

In addition to increased distribution outside of Colorado, WeldWerks has honed in on select core beers that will be available year-round and quarterly. While all of these beers will be available in WeldWerks’ target markets, the brewery will still have rotating beers throughout the year.

WeldWerks’ 2023 Beer Release Calendar, which includes Juicy Bits, Extra Extra Juicy Bits, and Weld Pilsner as year-round offerings, are a reflection of beers that have been received well by consumers and represent the brewery’s passion to produce with more frequency. The brewery will also release a quarterly sour ale, such as its immensely popular Bamm Bamm Rubble Rubble, and a quarterly Hazy IPA, like Evil Haze Factory, both available through March.

“As we grow, we’ve adapted our strategies,” says Fisher. “An annual release calendar helps implement more stability and predictability to our production planning as we continue to foster the culture of innovation that we value and have worked hard to establish and maintain.”

For more information about WeldWerks’ plans in 2023, contact Chea Franz at Chea@IndieCreativeCo.com.

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond. For more information about WeldWerks Brewing Co, visit www.weldwerksbrewing.com.

