Weihenstephan to Release Cans in 2021

GERMANY — Weihenstephan the World’s Oldest Brewery is excited to announce that it will be launching cans in the United States through importer, Total Beverage Solution in 2021. Weihenstephaner’s flagship Hefeweissbier as well as a brand new lager, Weihenstephaner Helles, will be available in cans beginning in January 2021. The cans feature a fresh new design which ties into the heritage of the 980-year-old brewery, with a nod to the innovation of the brewery.

“We are thrilled to offer cans for the US market as we continue to evolve as a brand to meet the needs of our consumers and fast-changing US beer market, without sacrificing the quality of our beers.,” says Marcus Englet, Vice President Export for Weihenstephan. “This is a great opportunity for our current and new brand lovers to enjoy Weihenstephan in new venues that might have been restricted before, due to previously only offering glass bottles or draught. We’re excited to launch our Weihenstephaner Helles in the US after seeing positive growth in Germany, and as the demand for easy-to-drink products rises stateside.”

All Weihenstephaner products are brewed according to the Reinheitsgebot, using only water, hops, yeast and malt. With premium hops from the famous Hallertau region and Malt from Bavarian malt houses that are dedicated to the highest standards, Weihenstephan’s promise is not only to be the world’s oldest brewery, but one of the best. A promise you can taste, time and time again. The cans will offer an extra level of protection from UV light and oxygen, preserving the great taste of Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier and Helles. The US market will be the only export territory for Weihenstephan that will offer cans, and they will be available in 6 x 4 x 16.9 oz format.

“We’re excited for the cans to launch in 2021. The new package offering will be a great compliment to the core lineup in the US market, and we’re excited to increase the brand presence for Weihenstephan across the 50-state footprint in all types of accounts,” says Dave Pardus, CEO of Total Beverage Solution. “The addition of Weihenstephaner Helles to the lineup is going to give the brand an opportunity to compete in the lower ABV product landscape, which has continued to grow in the US.”

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier is the #1 Selling German Wheat beer in the US market. The benchmark of the Hefe style, it is golden yellow and full-bodied with aromas of cloves. Finishing clean with a refreshing banana flavor that makes you want to take another sip.

Weihenstephaner Helles was first introduced in May 2020 to Germany after a full year of preparation to fine tune the recipe for release. Winning Gold at the European Beer Star awards in Fall 2020, Weihenstephaner Helles is a 4.8% ABV Session Helles Lager that is an easy drinker with full flavor. Brewed with Bavarian malting barley and aroma hops from the Hallertau. A crowd pleaser with a light body and clean crisp finish, that will make you want to crush another.

About Weihenstephan:

Hard to say, easy to drink. Founded almost a thousand years ago the Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan was the monastery brewery of the Benedictine monks. Then, the Royal Bavarian State Brewery, it is now operating as a state directed enterprise under the control of the Bavarian Government. As the oldest still existing brewery in the world, it stands upon the Weihenstephan hill, surrounded by the Weihenstephan science center of the Technical University of Munich. And so, a unique tradition and brewing culture developed over the centuries. Today, the world’s oldest brewery uses the most modern technology, but they never forget their own history and high-quality standards. This allows Weihenstephan to brew a variety of beers of the highest possible quality.

About Total Beverage Solution:

TBS is a National Premium Beer, Wine & Spirit Supplier to the US Beverage Alcohol market. In business since 2001, TBS has developed an iconic portfolio of unique brands from around the world. Total Beverage Solution a seven-time Beverage Industry Top 100 company, has earned a reputation for the company’s market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina three years in a row, Total Beverage Solution provides full-service front and back of house support dedicated to help both foreign and domestic alcohol brands enter and navigate the US beverage market.

For More Information:

https://www.weihenstephaner.com/beers/