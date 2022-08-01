Weihenstephan to Launch Festbier Cans in the US Market Fall 2022

Weihenstephan the World’s Oldest Brewery is excited to announce that seasonal offering Weihenstephaner Festbier will be launching in cans in the United States through importer, Total Beverage Solution August 2022. Festbier cans will join Weihenstephaner’s existing can lineup: flagship and #1 Selling Importer Wheat Beer Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier and Weihenstephaner Helles. The Festbier cans feature a design which ties into the heritage of the almost 1000-year-old brewery, and of course an homage to everyone’s favorite beer drinking occasion: Oktoberfest.

“After the successful can launch for our Hefeweissbier and Helles in 2021, we are thrilled to offer our key seasonal offering Weihenstephaner Festbier in cans for the US market as we continue to evolve as a brand to meet the needs of our consumers and fast-changing US beer market,” says Marcus Englet, Vice President Export for Weihenstephan. “This is a great opportunity for our current and new brand lovers to enjoy Weihenstephan this Festbier season in new venues that might have been restricted before, due to previously only offering glass bottles or draught.”

All Weihenstephaner products are brewed according to the Reinheitsgebot, using only water, hops, yeast and malt. With premium hops from the famous Hallertau region and Malt from Bavarian malt houses that are dedicated to the highest standards, Weihenstephan’s promise is not only to be the world’s oldest brewery, but one of the best. A promise you can taste, time and time again.

“We’re excited for Festbier to join Hefeweissbier and Helles in the can offerings as we head into Fall. The new package offering will be a great compliment to the existing seasonal and core lineup in the US market. This gives us an opportunity to and we’re increase the brand presence for Weihenstephan across the 50-state footprint in all types of accounts,” says Dave Pardus, CEO of Total Beverage Solution.

Weihenstephaner Festbier is a 5.8% a seasonal lager, deep gold and full-bodied that truly represents the Bavarian way of celebrating. Brewed for Volksfest Event in Freising, the brewery’s hometown, and released Worldwide – Festbier is the traditional beer style that is served during Oktoberfest in Munich. Prost!

About Weihenstephan:

Hard to say, easy to drink. Founded almost a thousand years ago the Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan was the monastery brewery of the Benedictine monks. Then, the Royal Bavarian State Brewery, it is now operating as a state directed enterprise under the control of the Bavarian Government. As the oldest still existing brewery in the world, it stands upon the Weihenstephan hill, surrounded by the Weihenstephan science center of the Technical University of Munich. And so, a unique tradition and brewing culture developed over the centuries. Today, the world’s oldest brewery uses the most modern technology, but they never forget their own history and high-quality standards. This allows Weihenstephan to brew a variety of beers of the highest possible quality.

About Total Beverage Solution:

Total Beverage Solution is a National Premium Beer, Wine & Spirit Supplier to the US Beverage Alcohol market. In business since 2001, TBS has developed an iconic portfolio of unique brands from around the world. Total Beverage Solution, a seven-time Beverage Industry Top 100 company, has earned its reputation for the company’s market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina and National Great Places to Work five years in a row, Total Beverage Solution provides full-service front and back of house support dedicated to help both foreign and domestic alcohol brands enter and navigate the US beverage market. For more information visit www.TotalBeverageSolution.com