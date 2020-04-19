WECHEER Launches Platform to Connect Customers to Bartenders and Servers

Lausanne, Switzerland — WECHEER, the startup behind the world’s biggest community of waiters and bartenders, launched its new platform that connects people to their favorite bartender or waiter.

This initiative is part of their #CHEERITFORWARD campaign to support the communityduring the difficult times of COVID-19.

WECHEER’s mission has always been to support and reward bartenders & waiters. It all started in 2017, with the launch of the world’s first smart bottle opener. A device that gave waiters from Vietnam to Mexico a secondary income, by rewarding them for every cap bottle they opened.

Now, the team at WECHEER is taking it to the next level. As of April 10th, you will have the opportunity to send a CHEER directly on the cheer.wecheer.io platform to the bartender or waiter you wish to support. All from the comfort and safety of your home. With each CHEERsent, WECHEER will transfer 5 cents USD to the waiter.

This new platform will give an alternative source of income to all bartenders that cannot work during the quarantine period and recognition for their great service. In another word, it’s time to “Cheer it forward”.

“We are calling out all the players in the industry, from breweries that are already our partners to all beverage companies to help us in sponsoring this initiative. As a startup, we will do all in our capacity to support our community but let’s all join efforts to make a difference” expressed Karim Choueiri, one of WECHEER’s co-founders.

Today WECHEER calls all beer lovers to keep sharing the good vibes, the memories of thatcold beer at your favorite bar, raise your glasses hold your phones and#CHEERITFORWARD.

For more information: https://cheer.wecheer.io/home.