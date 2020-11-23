Wawa and 2SP Brewing Bring Back Coffee Collab Beers

Delaware County, PA – Even 2020 can’t stop Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company from continuing the tradition of brewing collaborative limited-edition beers just in time for the holiday season. Back for its third year, the collaboration between 2SP Brewing Company’s Head Brewer, Bob Barrar, and Wawa’s Manager of Concept Development and “coffee guru,” Michael McLaughlin, brings about a brand new brew – HolidayReserve Coffee Stout, a creamy coffee oatmeal stout spiced for the holidays with cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and balanced with Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee blend.

Back by popular demand is Reserve Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial CoffeeStout, a bold imperial coffee stout made with Wawa’s coveted Winter ReserveCoffee blend and carefully aged for 7 months in bourbon barrels. Available for the first time and in highly limited quantities, Reserve Reserve Rum BarrelAged Imperial Coffee Stout, is aged for 7 months in Jamaican Rum barrels and is sure to please!

Hear about the beers firsthand from the brewers in this highlight video:

Fans will see the specialty holiday brews hit shelves for release on November 20 at select Wawa Stores (721 Naaman Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA and 1073 Baltimore Pike, Middletown Township, PA), as well as 2SP Brewing Company (120 ConcordRoad, Units 101-103, Aston, PA 19014) on November 21, and on November 23 at select distributors and better beer retailers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Eastern Shore Maryland.

· Holiday Reserve Stout – 4 Pack, 16 oz Cans, ABV: 6% Established in 2018 and known for its easy drinking & creamy bodied oatmeal stout, the classic beer has been enhanced with hints of holiday blend flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. $12.99each

· Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout – 500 ML, ABV: 9% An English Style Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged in Woodford Reserve barrels for 7 months. With the addition of Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee this beer is silky smooth with a lot of nuance from the bourbon barrels, including notes of vanilla & chocolate. The sweetness upfront is balanced by the coffee on the back end. $10.99 each

· Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Stout – 500 ML, ABV: 9.3% An English Style Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged in Jamaican Rum barrels for 7 months.This big beer will pick up a lot of sweet vanilla, plum, and cane sugar flavors from the rum barrels. Silky smooth and with the addition of Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee, balance out the sweetness from the rum flavors. Exclusively available at Wawa Stores and 2SP Brewing Company only. $10.99 each

“It’s our third year partnering with our friends and neighbors at 2SP Brewing Company and we couldn’t be more excited to provide our hometown with these seasonally-inspired beers,” said Mike Sherlock, Wawa Chief Product Marketing Officer. “Although we can’t celebrate inperson, we hope these beers bring our community together and provide enjoymentover the holiday season.”

“The oatmeal stout has a balanced sweetness thatshowcases the full range of flavors from the Wawa Reserve Blend with an addedvelvety mouthfeel,” said Bob Barrar, Head Brewer.

About Wawa Reserve

Wawa Reserve is a line of small-batch, limited-time only, specialty-grade coffees. The beans used to make these special varieties follow a strict industry classification and are chosen according to overall cup quality, consistency, and the unique characteristics of their country of origin. Each limited-edition coffee is picked at the height of ripeness and roasted to its fullest potential. Since January of 2018, Wawa has offered limited time offers including: Kenya AA, Tanzania, Peru Amazonas, Winter Reserve, Sumatra Gayo Mountain, Guatemala Huehuetenango, and Ethiopia Sidamo.

About Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee Blend

Winter Reserve Coffee blend has heavy notes of bittersweet chocolate, married with red fruit acidity and balanced by a smooth, early finish. Available in all Wawa stores on Monday, December 14.

About Wawa Holiday Blend Coffee

Holiday Blend Coffee is warm and inviting with all the rich flavors of the holiday season including molasses, ginger, cinnamon and clove.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 860 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh food service selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

About 2SP Brewing Company

The2SP Brewing Company’s mission is to bring world-class beers from world-class brewers to the region. Founded by Michael “Stigz” Stiglitz who hand selectedhis 2SP dream team, the brewery has a very specific mantra: Pretentious? Never. Passionate? Always. Head Brewer Bob Barrar is a Delaware County native and has won over 30 Great American Beer Fest Medals and 11 World Beer Cups.

True to style: that’s Delaware County and that’s 2SP. In 2015 Bob Barrar, one of the most awarded brewers in the country, got together with a few unemployables and opened a brewery in Delco. Their goal was to get Bob’s beers into the hands and lips of drinkers across the region. Now in their fifth year, they have been able to keep the lights on and get 2SP onto tap-lines and beer shelves across Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and…Japan!