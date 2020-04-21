Watch: Drizly’s Liz Paquette Discusses Home Delivery During Quarantine

Tweet
Reddit
Share9
Share
Email

Drizly, the on-demand e-commerce marketplace for alcoholic beverages, has seen record numbers of both new customers and sales since the COVID-19 pandemic began forcing millions of Americans to stay home in mid-March.

“This is not something that we’ve seen let up,” Liz Paquette, Drizly’s head of consumer insights, shared with Brewbound reporter Jessica Infante during an April 16 interview.

Since that interview, Drizly published data indicating that sales increased 535% over Drizly’s baseline for that week.

Each Friday since March 20 has been a record-breaking sales day for Drizly, according to the company’s data dashboard. Consumers are ordering more beer, wine and spirits through the platform, with orders about 50% larger than that normal.

“That growth is driven by new customers who accounted for approximately 40% of orders,” a Drizly spokesperson told Brewbound.

Before the pandemic, about 15% of orders weekly came from new customers. The new customer order rate has varied over the past few weeks, but the amount of business from people new to the app is up about 1,200% over the same time last year.

In the week that ended April 18, the rate of users who returned to place another Drizly order in the same seven-day period doubled.

It’s not just new consumers flocking to the platform. Inbound leads from prospective retail partners have tripled in recent weeks, Paquette said. Drizly operates in about 30 states.

Watch additional videos interviews on Brewbound.com, and tune in to a special live-streamed Brewbound Frontlines panel discussion Thursday, April 23, at 3 p.m. EST, featuring the founders of Trillium, Other Half and WeldWerks.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.