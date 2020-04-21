Watch: Drizly’s Liz Paquette Discusses Home Delivery During Quarantine

Drizly, the on-demand e-commerce marketplace for alcoholic beverages, has seen record numbers of both new customers and sales since the COVID-19 pandemic began forcing millions of Americans to stay home in mid-March.

“This is not something that we’ve seen let up,” Liz Paquette, Drizly’s head of consumer insights, shared with Brewbound reporter Jessica Infante during an April 16 interview.

Since that interview, Drizly published data indicating that sales increased 535% over Drizly’s baseline for that week.

Each Friday since March 20 has been a record-breaking sales day for Drizly, according to the company’s data dashboard. Consumers are ordering more beer, wine and spirits through the platform, with orders about 50% larger than that normal.

“That growth is driven by new customers who accounted for approximately 40% of orders,” a Drizly spokesperson told Brewbound.

Before the pandemic, about 15% of orders weekly came from new customers. The new customer order rate has varied over the past few weeks, but the amount of business from people new to the app is up about 1,200% over the same time last year.

In the week that ended April 18, the rate of users who returned to place another Drizly order in the same seven-day period doubled.

It’s not just new consumers flocking to the platform. Inbound leads from prospective retail partners have tripled in recent weeks, Paquette said. Drizly operates in about 30 states.

