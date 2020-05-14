Watch Brewbound Frontlines: Missouri, Georgia Breweries Discuss Reopening Plans

This week’s virtual panel features leaders from Monday Night Brewing, 2nd Shift Brewing, Cinder Block Brewery, and Creature Comforts Brewing, who discuss what’s happening with their businesses as their states begin to reopen.

With little direction from the federal government, governors are setting their own timelines for reopening their states’ businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives. For breweries in states whose governors have permitted reopening, owners and decision makers are weighing their options: How do I attempt to reopen safely in a limited manner in hopes of reclaiming lost sales? Or should I continue operating in a to-go only capacity to protect the health of my staff and customers?

Featured guests include:

  • Jeff Heck, co-founder and CEO, Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Libby Crider, co-owner, 2nd Shift Brewing, St. Louis, Missouri
  • Bryce Schaffter, founder, Cinder Block Brewery, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Chris Herron, co-founder and CEO, Creature Comforts Brewing, Athens, Georgia

Phase 1 of Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan went into effect on May 4th, giving breweries and restaurants the opportunity to serve customers in-house, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. On the other hand, Georgia’s shelter in place order expired on April 30th, but in-house dining will not be allowed until at least May 13th, when the state is expected to loosen restrictions.

Tune into Brewbound Frontlines live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET and submit your questions to gain insights from beer industry professionals on how to navigate these unprecedented times.

