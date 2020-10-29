Washington’s Cideries Offer Tasting Kits for Holiday Celebrations

SEATTLE – The COVID-19 pandemic is changing many family’s holiday celebrations. Cider Summit Seattle is teaming up with close to a dozen Washington cideries to take a second bite of the apple on new traditions to honor physical distancing while still celebrating.

Cider Summit is curating two kits options themed to the autumn season and festivities: Harvest & Holiday Kit and Pommeau & Dessert Cider Kit. Both kits feature a variety of craft ciders, access to the guided virtual tasting, two Cider Summit stemless tasting glasses, apple and pear stress balls, and small gifts from participating cidermakers such as pins, coasters, stickers, and coupons. The Pommeau & Dessert Cider Kit also includes the Cider Summit bar towel.

The Harvest & Holiday kit is $59.50 (+ taxes & fees) and features eight ciders, including:

Greenwood Cider Company – Lingonberry (16.9 oz bottle) – Seattle, WA

Independent Cider – Sno Gem Perry (16.9 oz bottle) – Dryden, WA

Locust Cider – Blackberry Sage (12 oz can) – Woodinville, WA

PearUP Cider – Cranperry Caramel (12 oz can) – E. Wenatchee, WA

Seattle Cider Co. – Punch Bowl (16 oz can) – Seattle, WA

Sixknot Cider – Purple Sage (16.9 oz bottle) – Twisp, WA

Tieton Cider Works – Cranberry (12 oz can) – Yakima, WA

Virtue Salut! Cider Summit Collaboration (16.9 oz bottle) – Fennville, MI

The Pommeau & Dessert Cider kit is $99 (+ taxes & fees) and features four rare liquids, including:

Alpenfire Cider – Smoke Dessert Cider (12.7 oz bottle) – Port Townsend, WA

Dragon’s Head – Pommeau (12.7 oz bottle) – Vashon, WA

Finnriver Farm & Cidery – Chai Spice Wine (12.7 oz bottle) – Chimacum, WA

Pierre Huet – Poire Demi-Sec (25.4 oz bottle) – Normandy, France

“Our tasting kits are bringing new merriment and festive sips to the season,” said Alan Shapiro, Cider Summit co-founder and producer. “These unique ciders are here just in time for Thanksgiving and holiday toasts. We wish we were raising a glass in person, but creating a safe, at-home experience with tasting kits keeps us connected during the pandemic. Cheers to the holidays and your health!”

The guided virtual tasting event included with each kit is co-hosted with Northwest Cider Association (NWCA) on November 21, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. PST. Several of the participating cidermakers will share tasting notes and general merriment. The at-home sipping session is meant to be shared and enjoyed. Proceeds also provide support for NWCA to assist cideries around the region hit hard during the pandemic as well as Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research.

Ordering, Pick-Up and Delivery Tasting kits are available for purchase now at www.CiderSummit.com.Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. on November 11.

Locals may pick up your kit at The Woods tasting room at Seattle Cider Co. from November 20 to 25 during opening hours. The Woods is located at 4660 Ohio Avenue S. Seattle, WA 98134. Local delivery is an option during checkout for an additional fee of $9.50 per kit. The local delivery zone stretches from Everett to the north, Lakewood to the south and highway 18 near Snoqualmie to the east. Kits can be shipped to a Washington address outside of this area for $19.50 per kit. Select “Greater WA Delivery” during checkout.

For those of you outside Washington State you may order both kits via Press Then Press. Order cut off for out-of-state shipments is October 28. Chocolate craving? Add the Taste of Washington Caramels 12-piece collection by Theo Chocolate to your cart for $20. Each box includes three pieces each of Apple Cider, Lavender, Cherry & Coffee chocolate caramels. About Cider Summit Founded over a decade ago, Cider Summit produces cider tasting festivals in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Chicago. Cider Summit Seattle’s Festival To-Go Tasting Kit is generously sponsored by First Tech Fed Credit Union, Press then Press, Virtue Cider, Seattle Cider and Theo Chocolate. Thank you to the festival’s media partners, Cidercraft Magazine and The Stranger. The Cider Summit benefits The Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research and Northwest Cider Association. Purchase packages and learn more at CiderSummit.com and follow @CiderSummit on social media and join the conversation with #CiderSummitSEA and #CiderSummitToGo.

For more information: https://www.cidersummitnw.com/seattle-1