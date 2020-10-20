Wasatch Brewery to Expand Into New Salt Lake City Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Wasatch Brewery will soon add a new spot to their brew pub locations. Salt Lake Brewing Company (also known as Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery) has owned and operated a Squatters Brew Pub establishment at the Salt Lake City Airport since 2000, originally located in C-Terminal. Recently, Squatters opened a new, updated eatery in the A Terminal; and Salt Lake Brewing Company will also establish a brand new Wasatch Brewery location in the B Terminal, which is expected to open later this month.

A uniquely Utahan experience will be offered at the new Wasatch Brewery airport location, where travelers can enjoy delicious food and beers by the state’s original microbrewery. The new Wasatch Brewery location will have fresh menu items and cold beer for travelers, along with snacks, grab-and-go items, and original beers like Wasatch Apricot Hefeweizen, Polygamy Porter and the newly released Great Deceiver Imperial Pilsner. Wasatch Brewery plans to independently staff and operate the new airport location.

Senior Marketing Manager Maxwell Christen said, “The Wasatch Brewery family is truly grateful for the opportunity to share food and drinks with people all around the world who visit our state!”

Whether arriving, departing or waiting out a layover, airport guests are invited to enjoy an authentic taste of Utah during their stay at Salt Lake City Airport. Wasatch Brewery and Squatters Craft Beers have served the Utah craft beer community since the late 1980’s and are excited to present beer drinkers with new experiences. The new airport locations, along with the recently opened Craft Cafe, will join their existing five full-service pub locations and one brewery taproom.

Wasatch Brewery and Squatters Craft Beers distribute fresh, Utah-brewed beer to 23 states. Visit their websites for details at https://wasatchbeers.com/ or https://www.squatters.com/ or direct questions to Maxwell Christen at mchristen@squatters.com.

About Wasatch Brewery

When Greg Schirf moved from Milwaukee to Utah in the early 80’s and saw the lack of local beer, he knew he needed to take matters into his own hands and do what any self-respecting midwesterner would: start a brewery. Now reaching over 20 states, Wasatch was the very first brewery in Utah, and has been proudly misbehaving and brewing award-winning brews since 1986.

Squatters Craft Beers

Beer brings people together – a revelation that led founders Jeff Polychronis and Peter Cole to open Salt Lake City’s first brewpub in 1989. Since then, Squatters has continued to embrace the philosophy of healthy community and healthy planet, sending award-winning beer to over 20 states using sustainable and local resources.