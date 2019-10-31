Wasatch Brewery Refreshes Brand, Releases New Beers

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City’s Wasatch Brewery announces an exciting design refresh, including updates to cans and secondary packaging. The revamped aesthetics align with an upcoming change in Utah legislation allowing stronger beer – from 4% ABV to 5% ABV – to be sold at convenience and grocery stores. The change goes into effect November 1, at which point Wasatch’s new packaging will start to appear on shelves throughout their 20-state distribution footprint.

“Wasatch has been evolving since we laid the groundwork for craft beer here in Utah over 30 years ago,” said Wasatch Marketing Manager Maxwell Christen. Since its inception, the brewery has remained at the forefront of the craft beer industry with provocative branding, innovative brews and a dedication to the Park City community. The new redesign of the Wasatch brand represents a step in the continuing evolution of Utah’s most enduring brewery.

Wasatch’s new design will move away from detailed painterly images and toward clean, bright, font-driven graphics and prominent logo placement. Wasatch’s Creative Director, Scott Doutre, said, “Some elements will feel like familiar reinterpretations of long-standing design icons that have been connected to the Wasatch brand for years. The new packaging is bright and attractive so it will ‘have legs and walk off the shelves’ but still have a strong connection to the brand – irreverent and with attitude.”

To go along with the new look, Wasatch will introduce two new beers – Pickup Lime Sour Ale and Island Hop Tropical IPA. Pickup Lime is a tart, refreshing seasonal release that’s low in bitterness and high in drinkability at 4.8% ABV. Joining the year-round roster is Island Hop Tropical IPA, a fruity, unfiltered, and easy-drinking brew at 5% ABV, boasting notes of pineapple and orange.

Craft beer lovers can find Wasatch’s new packaging on shelves starting November 1, with some adjustments to ABV at grocery and convenience stores according to Utah’s new legislation. Pickup Lime Sour Ale and Island Hop Tropical IPA will also debut at that time.

About Wasatch Brewery & Squatters Craft Beers

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Salt Lake Brewing Co. is a craft beer brewer and brewpub operator that sells beer across 20 states under the Squatters Craft Beer and Wasatch Brewery brands. In 1986 Greg Schirf founded Wasatch Beers, Utah’s first microbrewery and brewpub in the resort town of Park City. Three years later, Jeff Polychronis and Peter Cole, founders of Squatters, opened Salt Lake’s first brewpub. In 2000, Squatters and Wasatch merged their microbrewery operations creating Utah Brewers Cooperative. Combined, Squatters and Wasatch beers have won more than 100 awards at national and international beer competitions. Including the prestigious, U.S. Mid-size Brewery of the Year award from the Brewers Association in 2010, a distinction that highlights the “statement-making” nature of their beer. Currently, the Company employs over 400 people and operates a commercial brewery, as well as six branded brewpubs.