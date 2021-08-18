Warped Wing Brewing Company to Open New Brewery & Taproom Location

DAYTON, OH – Warped Wing Brewing Company, headquartered in Downtown Dayton, Ohio, is excited to announce plans for a new Brewery and Taproom location in Mason, Ohio at 5650 Tylersville Rd (at the corner of 42 and Tylersville Rd). Warped Wing Mason is planned to open in Fall 2021. The 13,000 square foot facility will boast a large taproom with outdoor biergarten, small pilot brewing system, and eventually a flexible event space. Initially, there will be a focus on opening the main dining area and patio space, with expanded seating and private rental options to be developed at a later time.

“This new site has a rich history in the Mason community and the building itself has such a unique story. We want to pay homage to that history while bringing some new life to the space,”said Nick Bowman, co-founder and VP of Sales and Marketing. “We are excited to join the Mason community and be part of its growing brewery scene,” said Bowman.

“Our plan is to put a small pilot brewing system into the Rathskeller (basement) of the building.The size is TBD as we have not yet finished contracting it. I believe we are going to focus onmaking “high gravity” or stronger beers on it, allowing us to focus on other styles at theSpringboro plant,” said John Haggerty, co-founder and Brewmaster. “Having said that, therereally are no rules and we will make what makes sense at the time at either location. In the end, it just gives us that much more flexibility in what we do on the pilot systems,” said Haggerty. The new facility will not only feature a small pilot brewing system, beers on tap, 6pk cans and bottles to go, but will also offer a full service dining experience similar to that of the Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery located in Springboro, Ohio.

“Our food program getting started will focus on smoked meats. We do traditional BBQ with classic housemade sides inspired by BBQ all over the country but we are not just a BBQ place as we are constantly experimenting with other ways to use smoked meats in non-traditional ways, from tacos to poutine. We have a focus on scratch-made sides and the highest qualityingredients,” said Erin O’Neill, Culinary Director & General Manager of Retail Operations. O’Neill adds, “One of my favorite things about our culinary program is how each location takes on its own personality over time and we get to express that personality through our food specials and seasonal menu changes. From our signature bison bacon burger and our smoked wings, to ourunique appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and tacos, we truly feel we have something for everyone.”’

With a unique focus on smoked and beer-infused foods, the new taproom will bring an exciting menu to complement Warped Wing’s robust beer selection. Other libations available in the Taproom will include hard cider, wine, and a spirits menu with a focus on specialty cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic options like mocktails and house-made sodas.

Warped Wing is now in the process of posting and interviewing for positions at the new Warped Wing Mason location.

About Warped Wing Brewing Co.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a Dayton craft brewery inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovation and invention. We are committed to carrying that spirit forward by brewing proprietary beer styles along with original “warped” interpretations.

For More Information:

https://warpedwing.com