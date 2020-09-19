Warfield Distillery & Brewery Announces Packaging Change to Aluminum Cans

KETCHUM, Idaho – Warfield, Ketchum, Idaho’s local brewery and distillery, today announced a shift in their distribution packaging, rolling out eco-friendly aluminum cans to all their current distributors and retail locations.

Since 2015, Warfield Distillery and Brewery has committed itself to brewing organic beers using only organic, non-chemical or pesticide ingredients, and whole leaf hops: prioritizing quality over quantity. To date, Warfield distributes its core beer offerings, Ketchum Kölsch, Lucky 7 Pale Ale, Feisty Wee Number IPA, and Magnanimous Bohemian Style Lager. With the completion of their expanded brewhouse earlier this summer, Warfield commissioned a new canning line, which allows them to shift to aluminum cans and an increase in distribution in the state of Idaho.

Making the move to aluminum cans aligns with Warfield’s connection to the outdoors and commitment to low impact business. Warfield cans are made from over 68% recycled materials and are 100% recyclable. Overall, cans have a smaller carbon footprint as they are lighter and can pack more tightly for transport. And most importantly, for the small mountain town beer lovers, cans are lightweight and less breakable than their glass counterparts, which means they are easier and safer to pack as one heads into the wild.

“From day one, we’ve always wanted to make a product that can be enjoyed outside – after skiing, hiking, mountain biking, whatever your pleasure. Cans are more environmentally friendly and less breakable. This means you get to enjoy your favorite frosty Warfield brew with your friends without all of the weight of glass bottles,” said Ben Bradley, co-founder Warfield Distillery and Brewery. Added co-founder Alex Buck, “This is a win-win for everyone, we’re excited to have our new canning line up and running and realize this next step in our business plan.”

Warfield’s new brewing facility and canning line will add over 7,000 barrels of production capacity, pushing distribution statewide. The Brewery looks to be in all major grocery stores across Idaho by the end of 2020 and into neighboring distribution channels in Washington, Oregon, and Wyoming by mid 2021. In 2021, Warfield will also begin distribution of seasonal beers, expanding the available types of beer from 5 to at least 8 or 10 on a yearly basis. Warfield’s new packaging can be found in grocery stores in Southern Idaho and Boise, Idaho starting September 15th, 2020.

Warfield Distillery and Brewery is open to the public offering lunch and dinner dining as well as an on-site tasting room where patrons can enjoy over 14 on-draft selections and rotating taps of 2-3 fresh seasonal beers daily.

Founded on the simple desire to create exceptional organic beer and organic spirits, Warfield Distillery & Brewery opened its doors in 2015 in Ketchum, ID. Built to be a social epicenter for the local community, Warfield turns out organic spirits and beers from their onsite distillery and brewery and provides gastro-pub fare from James Beard Award Winning chef Jay Veregge in a comfortable neighborhood pub setting. With the 2020 expansion of their production facility, Warfield is scaling up the production and distribution of its award winning Organic American Single Malt Whiskey, Organic Gin, and their lineup of traditionally-inspired and seasonal brews. The new facility also features an expanded tasting room and new private event space all created to provide new ways to experience the Warfield, while maintaining its original commitment to quality organic ingredients, time-honored processes, and a classic pub experience.

https://drinkwarfield.com