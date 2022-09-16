Ware Malcomb Announces Construction is Complete on Bellevue Brewery in Bellevue, Washington

SEATTLE, Washington – Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced that construction is complete on Bellevue Brewery, located at 12190 NE District Way Bellevue, Washington 98005, in Bellevue’s Spring District. Ware Malcomb provided interior architecture and design services for the project.

The 7,353 square foot new interior renovation includes a brewery, restaurant and commercial kitchen. The décor within the space pays tribute to the local area with reclaimed Douglas fir wood salvaged from historical buildings, such as a University of Washington police station and a covered bridge in Sweet Home, Oregon. The art gallery honors the brewery’s history through historical photos of beer drinkers from the late 19th century.

Within the layout, Ware Malcomb designed both open and private areas and redesign a mezzanine to be unnoticeable to visitors, as a means of egress. Ware Malcomb collaborated with a brewing consultant to create brewing facilities within the approximately 3,300 sq.ft. allocated for the production. Another special feature are the gender-neutral restrooms designed with eight water closets and a trough sink with backlit mirrors that are transparent to the new brewing production space. “Bellevue Brewery holds a prestigious and historic position as Bellevue’s first craft brewery. We worked closely with their team to renovate the interior design and match the brewery’s reputation,” said Cindy Kang, Director, Interior Architecture & Design for Ware Malcomb. “It’s a destination location, and visitors can thoroughly enjoy.” For decades since its inception, the craft beer scene bypassed Bellevue. It wasn’t until the Bellevue Brewing Company served its first batch of beer, on December 12, 2012, that Bellevue had its first locally owned craft brewery. The brewery attracted a large number of local and regional followers. It eventually became the obvious candidate to move operations into the city’s burgeoning Spring District. Construction on the District began in 2013, with the brewery planned as the heart and soul of the new urban village. Beyond its state-of-art production brewery, Bellevue Brewery’s taproom serves beer from 10 1,000-liter copper tanks, suspended above the bar. It crafts and serves ales and lagers in a large, family-friendly taproom, and, in addition to craft beer, offers a large Northwest wine selection in partnership with EFESTE winery, regional hard ciders, a full-service dining experience, a fully-licensed cocktail bar and a 2,500 square foot beer garden overlooking a park. SmartCap Construction was the general contractor for the project.

