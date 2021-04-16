Wandering Soul Beer Releases ‘It Used To Be’ IPA

BEVERLY, Mass. — Wandering Soul Beer, a small craft beer project based in Beverly, Massachusetts, announces the launch of “It Used To Be,” a 6.5% New England IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and Nelson Sauvin hops. Beyond beer, the company is dedicated to honoring the people and things that make us who we are. This new beer is being produced in honor of one of the founder’s best friends who died in a tragic accident.

“It Used To Be” joins the company’s existing beer lineup:

Melody Maker (New England Pale Ale)

Things We Don’t Say (Double IPA)

Bend, Don’t Break (New England Pale Ale)

Young Mouse (Belgian Wheat Ale w/ Mango)

Past Life (Vienna Lager)

From The Wreckage (Imperial Stout)

The Brightest Star (New England IPA)

Everything Happens (New England Pale Ale)

WHO: As a former craft beer production manager and home brewer for many years, Matt Smith dreamed of one day releasing his own craft beer. He somehow found inspiration during the most difficult days of his life. After his wife, Abby, gave birth to a stillborn baby at 8 1/2 months pregnant, Matt struggled to understand the loss of their daughter, who they named Melody. As a distraction and an alternative way to cope, Matt threw himself into his passion—brewing more frequently, replicating and refining certain recipes, investing in equipment, and then finally obtaining federal and state permits to sell his beer. From there,Wandering Soul Beer Co. emerged from the darkness and into the light.

WHEN: The company recently launched “It Used To Be,” a 6.5% New England IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and Nelson Sauvin hops. This beer has aromas of pineapple, mango, and tropical fruits with minimal bitterness and a glowing hazy appearance.

WHY: Wandering Soul isn’t just about the beer. The company prides itself on prioritizing giving back as much as making a profit. As such, each beer is dedicated to either a person or a concept surrounding doing better and social good. “It Used To Be” is dedicated to Ryan McCabe, who was the original singer, guitarist and trumpet player in the ska-punk band The Blithering Idiots (from New Jersey). Ryan died in a tragic accident on the first day of his and Smith’s senior year at Lenape Valley High School in 1998. Matt wanted to honor his memory by putting “It Used To Be” out into the world. “It Used to Be” was the name of a song Ryan wrote, and a song Smith and others continued to play after he died.

WHERE: Wandering Soul Beer is based in Beverly, Massachusetts.

The beer is sold in over 500 stores throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. No other craft beer company has combined love with loss or passion with purpose in a way quite like Wandering Soul.

For More Information:

https://wanderingsoulbeer.com/