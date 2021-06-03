Walter Station Brewery Releases 50th Anniversary Beer For Arizona Animal Welfare League

PHOENIX, AZ – Walter Station Brewery has partnered with The Arizona Animal Welfare League in the upcoming release of AAWLager, a light honey lager, just in time for summer.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League, AAWL is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year as Arizona’s largest and oldest no-kill shelter. AAWL has partnered with Walter Station Brewery for a limited release to help raise awareness and funds for their shelter. This beer will be available in limited quantities (1 case/person) and will go on sale at the taproom Saturday, June 5th as well as other locations around Arizona where craft beer is sold. The 12oz can will be decorated with past adoptees from the shelter to commemorate this event and was created by Anthony Jensen of Unit 32 Design.

Walter Station Brewery is based in Phoenix Arizona and has been operating since 2017. Placed in a 1960’s era firehouse, Walter Station produces a variety of craft beers for the Arizona Market.

For More Information:

http://www.walterstation.beer