Walker Brothers Partners with TapRm for New York Distribution

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Walker Brothers craft kombucha will be available in New York through the brand’s recent partnership with TapRm, an online marketplace for hard-to-find craft beers and hard seltzers. Through the new partnership, TapRm will offer Walker Brothers’ High Gravity products via statewide delivery and wholesale distribution in addition to local pickup at the Brooklyn-based TapRm Cold Beer Store (284 Flushing Ave). At 5% ABV, Walker Brothers High Gravity Kombucha starts with a gluten-free beer yeast and is made using a craft brewing process with organic, Direct Trade tea, and flavored with organic, freshly-pressed juice. It is open-fermented and unpasteurized—intentional practices that promote naturally developed good-for-your-gut probiotics.

“We’ve long admired TapRm as a fellow start-up and a forward-thinking brand, and we remain impressed by their innovation in the industry. We are thrilled to work alongside the TapRm team and to be part of their portfolio of craft beverage brands in the New York market,” says Caroline Howard, one of Walker Brothers’ co-founders and leader of its strategy and operations team. “As we expand into our first market outside of the Southeast, we’re eager to get our High Gravity Kombucha into the hands of New Yorkers.”

TapRm is an e-commerce distribution platform that stocks a wide variety of products from the most sought-after craft and micro-breweries around the world, offering same-day home delivery to consumers and access and distribution to New York’s top bars, restaurants, and supermarkets to breweries.

“We are thrilled to be adding Walker Brothers’ assortment of innovative and quality hard kombuchas that further diversifies and strengthens the overall selection at TapRm as well as the selection in the greater New York region,” says Jason Sherman, CEO of TapRm.

Helmed by co-founding team members Luke Walker, Sam Walker, and Caroline Howard, Walker Brothers has been thoughtfully brewing Non-Alcoholic and High Gravity kombucha in Nashville, Tennessee, since 2018. Brothers Luke and Sam started the company with a SCOBY inherited from their aunt and a desire to develop a better-for-you craft beverage that creates space for moments of connection while also being conducive to a healthy lifestyle. By focusing on blending wellness with community, the family business embraces a collaborative spirit and prioritizes social responsibility through a commitment to treating customers, employees, partners, and the planet with care and respect.

All Walker Brothers kombucha starts with their house yeast and bacteria culture: their Family Culture. Though they implement slightly different brewing processes for the Non-Alcoholic and High Gravity products, both are open-fermented, unpasteurized, and made with organic ingredients. These traditional brewing practices provide a more sustainable approach to production and lend to light, refreshing, probiotic-filled beverages with nuanced and crisp flavor profiles. All Walker Brothers products are vegan, gluten-free, and rich in probiotics. The team is committed to sourcing the highest quality ingredients—such as Peruvian ginger, Yosemite Valley watermelon, and more—that are showcased in their simplicity to let the underlying flavors of the kombucha shine.

Walker Brothers recently announced statewide distribution in North Carolina, the first market expansion for the brand outside of its home state of Tennessee.

High Gravity (5% ABV) Flavors

Citra Hops: Whole-cone Citra hops lend bright citrus and ripe stone fruit notes to this brew, resulting in a kombucha with a smooth mouthfeel and tart, clean finish.

Ginger: Flavored with organic, cold-pressed ginger juice, this kombucha is subtly spicy and easy to drink, yet complex enough to keep you coming back for more.

Watermelon Lime: Organic watermelon and lime juice pair with Walker Brothers’ signature tea blend to convey notes of ripe melon and rind, creating a flavor profile that is a nuanced, refreshing combination of sweet and tart.

In addition to the brand’s core High Gravity flavors listed above, seasonal brews rotate periodically for both Non-Alcoholic and High Gravity products. These limited-quantity releases showcase fresh, seasonal ingredients, provide opportunities for collaboration with farmers, restaurants, and beverage professionals, as well as incorporate creative design.

For More Information:

https://drinkwalkerbrothers.com