Walker Brothers Announces Wholesale Distribution in Georgia

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Walker Brothers High Gravity craft kombucha is now available in Georgia through the brand’s recent partnership with family owned and operated distributor Atlanta Beverage Company. All Walker Brothers kombucha is made using a craft brewing process with organic, Direct Trade tea, and flavored with organic, freshly-pressed juice. It is open-fermented and unpasteurized—intentional practices that promote naturally developed good-for-your-gut probiotics. This is the fourth major market expansion in 2021 for Walker Brothers, following North Carolina, New York City, and Philadelphia, the first for the brand outside of its home state of Tennessee.

Helmed by co-founding team members Luke Walker, Sam Walker, and Caroline Howard, Walker Brothers has been thoughtfully brewing Non-Alcoholic and High Gravity kombucha in Nashville, Tennessee, since 2018. Brothers Luke and Sam started the company with a SCOBY inherited from their aunt and a desire to develop a better-for-you craft beverage that creates space for moments of connection while also being conducive to a healthy lifestyle. By focusing on blending wellness with community, the family business embraces a collaborative spirit and prioritizes social responsibility through a commitment to treating customers, employees, partners, and the planet with care and respect.

As the Southeast’s biggest hard kombucha producer, we’re thankful to find a partner in Atlanta Beverage Company to help us expand our footprint into Georgia,” says Sam Walker, co-founder and sales director for Walker Brothers. “Their history and relationships in the market are unparalleled, and we’re constantly impressed by their knowledge and expertise.”

Atlanta Beverage Company was founded in 1930 and since then, has grown its distribution network with wine, spirits and non-alcoholic suppliers. Today, Atlanta Beverage is driven to deliver the finest beverages and second-to-none Atlanta Beverage Company partners with the world’s most renowned beverage brands to equip our retail customers with a total beverage solution.

All Walker Brothers kombucha starts with their house yeast and bacteria culture: their Family Culture. Though they implement slightly different brewing processes for the Non-Alcoholic and High Gravity products, both are open-fermented, unpasteurized, and made with organic ingredients. These traditional brewing practices provide a more sustainable approach to production and lend to light, refreshing, probiotic-filled beverages with nuanced and crisp flavor profiles. All Walker Brothers products are vegan, gluten-free, and rich in probiotics. The team is committed to sourcing the highest quality ingredients—such as Peruvian ginger, Yosemite Valley watermelon, and more—that are showcased in their simplicity to let the underlying flavors of the kombucha shine.

Non-Alcoholic Flavors

Blueberry Jasmine: Fresh, organic blueberries intertwine with jasmine tea and a touch of lemon to reveal notes of fresh jam, white grape, and tart berry in this craft kombucha.

Citrus: A bright, tangy, and pleasantly carbonated craft kombucha, flavored with organic grapefruit, lemon, and lime juices, and infused with muddled mint.

Cucumber Melon: Organic cucumber and honeydew harmonize with a signature tea blend in this craft kombucha to create a hydrating, effervescent kombucha with a balanced body and clean finish.

Ginger: Cold-pressed Peruvian ginger root combines with a signature blend of black, green, and jasmine teas in this craft kombucha to create a subtly spicy flavor, with a mildly sweet, yet tart, finish.

High Gravity (5% ABV) Flavors

Citra Hops: Whole-cone Citra hops lend bright citrus and ripe stone fruit notes to this brew, resulting in a kombucha with a smooth mouthfeel and tart, clean finish.

Ginger: Flavored with organic, cold-pressed ginger juice, this kombucha is subtly spicy and easy to drink, yet complex enough to keep you coming back for more.

Watermelon Lime: Organic watermelon and lime juice pair with Walker Brothers’ signature tea blend to convey notes of ripe melon and rind, creating a flavor profile that is a nuanced, refreshing combination of sweet and tart.

In addition to the brand’s core flavors listed above, seasonal brews rotate periodically for both Non-Alcoholic and High Gravity products. These limited-quantity releases showcase fresh, seasonal ingredients, provide opportunities for collaboration with farmers, restaurants, and beverage professionals, as well as incorporate creative design.

For More Information:

https://drinkwalkerbrothers.com