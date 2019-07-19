Von Ebert Brewing Releases Reis Pils and Glass Palace Saison

PORTLAND, Ore. — Von Ebert Brewing, a locally owned, Portland-based brewing company, will debut its latest two beers today at both its Glendoveer and Pearl locations.

Reis Pils is a 4.5% ABV, 43 IBU rice pilsner made to be enjoyed during the high heat of the summer. Stylistically, the beer is a mash-up of a Japanese Rice Lager, American “Pilsner,” and Northern German Pils. The herbaceous, floral taste delivers maximum refreshment and is sure to become a modern summer classic.

Glass Palace, a 6.0% ABV, 35 IBU Spelt Saison, is filled with flavors of summer stonefruit. The beer is inspired by the modern Saisons being made in Belgium, most directly Glazen Toren’s Saison D’Erpe-Mere.

Reis Pils and Glass Palace will both be available on draft at Von Ebert’s Glendoveer and Pearl locations.

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, Portland, OR, based Von Ebert produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations. For more information, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com.