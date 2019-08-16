Von Ebert Brewing Releases Known Presence in 500 mL Bottles and Limited Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. – Months in the making, Known Presence is a Belgian-style Pale being released today in bottles and limited draft. Von Ebert Glendoveer’s Head Brewer, Sean Burke, says the inspiration for this beer was the famous Trappist beer made at the Brasserie d’Orval. His homage to this classic is not intended to recreate, but rather pay tribute to one of his most beloved Belgian beers with a North American twist.

Known Presence was fermented in stainless steel, then moved to oak puncheons to condition with brettanomyces for 8 months. It was then taken out of the puncheons and dry-hopped with Santiam and Savinjski Golding Hops before being bottle conditioned. The final beer finishes at 6% ABV.

We could think of no better way to introduce this beer to the world than to partner with renowned cheesemonger Steve Jones of Cheese Bar. Join us on August 24th from 11AM-3PM in the oak cellar at our Glendoveer brewery for a pairing of cheeses and cured meats hand selected by Steve, our chef, and our brewers to pair perfectly with the latest Von Ebert Glendoveer Release.

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, Portland, OR, based Von Ebert produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations. For more information, please visit www.vonebertbrewing.com.